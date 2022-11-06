HARRISBURG, Pa. – This weekly feature tracks the votes of area lawmakers on bills before the General Assembly in Harrisburg during the past week.
HOUSE VOTES
• SENATE BILL 118: Makes additional sex trafficking offenses eligible for Megan’s Law Registry requirements: trafficking in individuals and patronizing a victim of sexual servitude, Tier I offenses, and sexual servitude (relating to involuntary servitude) a Tier II offense. Pass 184-16. Goes to governor.
YEAS: State Rep. Jim Rigby, R-Ferndale; state Rep. Frank Burns, D-East Taylor Township; state Rep. Carl Metzgar, R-Somerset; state Rep. Tommy Sankey, R-Clearfield
• SENATE BILL 1027: Amends the Child Labor Act to allow minors who are 17 years old to perform firefighting training modules with live burns if they have the proper approval and supervision. Pass 200-0. Goes to governor.
YEAS: Rigby, Burns, Metzgar, Sankey
• SENATE BILL 1287: Reduces the minimum floor space for single-operator salons to 120 square feet, down from 180 square feet. Pass 195-5. Goes to governor.
YEAS: Rigby, Burns, Metzgar, Sankey
• HOUSE BILL 2638: Requires Pennsylvania Department of Transportation refund fees applied to applications for titling, vehicle registration and noncommercial driver licensing if the application is not processed within 90 days. Pass 120-80. Goes to Senate.
YEAS: Rigby, Burns, Metzgar, Sankey
• SENATE BILL 439: Removes the 10-year sunset provision under the Recorder of Deeds Fee Law, which authorized an optional deed and mortgage recording fee up to $15 to be used to establish county demolition funds for blighted properties. Pass 163-37. Goes to governor.
YEAS: Rigby, Burns, Sankey
NAY: Metzgar
• HOUSE BILL 2426: Moves the provisions of two freestanding acts relating to resource (or foster) families to a new chapter in Title 67. House concurs, 200-0. Goes to governor.
YEAS: Rigby, Burns, Metzgar, Sankey
• HOUSE BILL 121: Approves the exchange of 0.043 acres of land between the Pennsylvania Game Commission and PennDOT to facilitate the construction of an interchange as well as an unrelated five separate property sales totaling $7.336 million. Proceeds go to the general fund. Passes Senate, 47-2. House concurs, 156-44. Goes to governor.
YEAS: Rigby, Burns
NAYS: Metzgar, Sankey
• HOUSE RESOLUTION 228: Simple resolution directing the Joint State Government Commission to conduct a comprehensive study of child-related policies implemented in the past five years that are currently in effect which have exacerbated trauma in children and families. Pass 168-32.
YEAS: Rigby, Burns, Metzgar, Sankey
• SENATE BILL 731: Amends the Charitable Gift Annuity Exemption Act to define “de-risking annuity contract.” Pass 200-0. Goes to governor.
YEAS: Rigby, Burns, Metzgar, Sankey
• SENATE BILL 786: Amends the Public School Code concerning open campus initiatives to expand “school entities” beyond only school districts, set minimum requirements for cooperative agreements between entities and require entities establish policies for student participation. Pass 106-94. Returns to Senate for concurrence on amendment.
YEAS: Rigby, Metzgar, Sankey
NAY: Burns
• SENATE BILL 807: Eliminates a 50-cent fee from Title 57 (Notaries Public), authorizes the “Notary Register” to be located in either the Prothonotary’s Office or the Office of the Recorder of Deeds and authorizes the electronic transfer of the official signature of the notary public to the Prothonotary’s Office. Pass 200-0. Goes to governor.
YEAS: Rigby, Burns, Metzgar, Sankey
• SENATE BILL 1173: Permits dentists, dental hygienists or expanded function dental assistants to receive up to three hours of continuing education during a biennial licensure renewal period for certain volunteer work. Pass 200-0. Goes to governor.
YEAS: Rigby, Burns, Metzgar, Sankey
• SENATE BILL 423: Allows State Employees’ Retirement System annuitants to return to work for up to 120 days, increased from 95 days, during an emergency without the suspension of annuity payments. Pass 200-0. Returns to Senate for concurrence on amendment.
YEAS: Rigby, Burns, Metzgar, Sankey
• SENATE BILL 1199: Revises the structure of the Port of Pittsburgh Commission Board, the first such update in 25 years. Pass 200-0. Goes to governor.
YEAS: Rigby, Burns, Metzgar, Sankey
• HOUSE BILL 146: Would postpone parole an additional 24 months beyond minimum sentence for inmates convicted of a violent offense while incarcerated, or an additional 12 months for attempts to escape, smuggle contraband or retaliate against or intimidate witnesses while incarcerated. Motion to override governor’s Veto, fails 132-68; 134 votes needed.
YEAS: Rigby, Burns, Metzgar, Sankey
• HOUSE BILL 2174: Amends the definition of “founded report” to eliminate acceptance into an accelerated rehabilitation disposition (ARD) program when the reason for acceptance involves the same circumstances as the allegation of child abuse. Pass 200-0. Goes to Senate.
YEAS: Rigby, Burns, Metzgar, Sankey
• SENATE BILL 696: Amends the Breach of Personal Information Notification Act for definitions and for notification of breach. Pass 199-0. Goes to governor.
YEAS: Rigby, Burns, Metzgar, Sankey
• SENATE BILL 153: Allows vehicles powered primarily by electric battery to exceed gross vehicle weight limits by a maximum of 2,000 pounds. Pass 172-27. Goes to governor.
YEAS: Rigby, Burns, Metzgar, Sankey
• SENATE BILL 317: Allows for the prescribing or furnishing of antibiotics by a health care provider, or dispensing by a pharmacist, to treat a sexually transmitted infection without examination when the individual is a sexual partner of the provider’s patient, the patient has been diagnosed, and the patient reports that the individual is unable or unlikely to be evaluated or treated by a health professional. Pass 173-26. Goes to governor.
YEAS: Rigby, Burns
NAYS: Metzgar, Sankey
• HOUSE BILL 2528: Requires the Department of Environmental Protection to prioritize Pennsylvania firms when awarding well-plugging contracts. House concurs, 198-0. Goes to governor.
YEAS: Rigby, Burns, Metzgar, Sankey
• HOUSE BILL 2648: Directs the appointment of a special state prosecutor within the Office of Inspector General to identify and prosecute unemployment compensation fraud during the pandemic. House concurs, 170-28. Goes to governor.
YEAS: Rigby, Burns, Metzgar, Sankey
• SENATE BILL 431: Allows Pennsylvania Game Commission or authorized license-issuing agents to issue antlerless deer licenses. County Treasurers will continue to be authorized license-issuing agents. Pass 174-24. Goes to governor.
YEAS: Rigby, Burns, Metzgar, Sankey
SENATE VOTES
• SENATE BILL 1141: Clarifies that the Department of Military and Veterans Affairs shall determine the use of the former Lieutenant Governor’s Mansion and also shall provide equivalent facilities space for veterans programs and supporting the National Guard as part of the facilities master plan. Passes 47-3. Goes to House.
YEAS: State Sen. Wayne Langerholc, R-Richland Township; state Sen. Pat Stefano, R-Fayette
• SENATE BILL 1265: Requires the Office of the State Fire Commissioner to implement a fire and emergency services training and education certification management system. Creates registry of available online courses. Passes 47-3. Goes to House.
YEAS: Langerholc, Stefano
• SENATE BILL 1243: Requires a student to complete a one-half credit course in economics and personal finance to graduate from high school beginning in 2024-25. Pass 29-18. Goes to House.
YEAS: Langerholc, Stefano
• SENATE BILL 589: Provides an alternative process to form a government study commission to consider and potentially propose a new or to amend an existing home rule charter in a municipality that is currently in Act 47. Pass, 49-0. Goes to House.
YEAS: Langerholc, Stefano
• SENATE BILL 1225: Requires health insurers to cover the costs of an annual supplemental breast screening for women with a high lifetime risk of breast cancer. Pass, 49-0. Goes to House.
YEAS: Langerholc, Stefano
• SENATE BILL 1330: Restricts health insurers from charging patients for any costs related to genetic counseling and, if indicated after counseling, genetic testing for BRCA1 and BRCA2 gene mutations. Pass, 49-0. Goes to House.
YEAS: Langerholc, Stefano
• HOUSE BILL 2667: Revises the definition of “remote location” for mortgage originators and remove language regarding physical records kept at a remote location. Pass 49-0. Goes to governor.
YEAS: Langerholc, Stefano
• SENATE BILL 139: Requires school entities to conduct a moment of silence during instructional hours for students and faculty to observe the anniversary of Sept. 11, 2001. Pass, 49-0. Goes to House.
YEAS: Langerholc, Stefano
• SENATE BILL 1282: Amends state law to redefine “Economic Development Agencies” by adding land banks to the list of such agencies. Pass, 49-0. Goes to House.
YEAS: Langerholc, Stefano
• HOUSE BILL 875: Requires divorcing and annulling couples to be informed to update beneficiary status on existing life insurance policies should either party remain a beneficiary. Pass, 49-0. Goes to governor.
YEAS: Langerholc, Stefano
• SENATE BILL 1321: Amends the Tax Reform Code of 1971 with regard to the taxation of trusts. Pass, 49-0. Goes to House.
YEAS: Langerholc, Stefano
• HOUSE BILL 2209: Amends various sections of Chapter 21 of Title 68 (Real and Personal Property) pertaining to land banks Pass, 46-2. Goes to governor.
YEAS: Langerholc, Stefano
• HOUSE BILL 2210: Adds land banks among entities that can be a conservator of blighted properties under the Abandoned and Blighted Property Conservatorship Act. Pass, 42-6. Goes to governor.
YEAS: Langerholc, Stefano
• HOUSE BILL 2538: Amends the Lottery Law to extend the Pennsylvania Lottery’s 20% minimum profit margin from 2024 through 2029. Pass, 48-0. Goes to governor.
YEAS: Langerholc, Stefano
• HOUSE BILL 2527: Extends Good Samaritan protections for the use of new opioid overdose reversal drugs. Pass, 48-0. Goes to governor.
YEAS: Langerholc, Stefano
• HOUSE BILL 324: Raises the time period concerning the carry forward provisions of net operating losses from three years to 20 years within the First Class City Business Tax Reform Act. Pass, 49-0. Goes to governor.
YEAS: Langerholc, Stefano
• HOUSE BILL 987: Creates a process for individuals to restore driving privileges for suspensions resulting from certain violations. Pass, 49-0. Goes to governor.
YEAS: Langerholc, Stefano
• SENATE BILL 822: Establishes the Museum Unclaimed Loaned Property Act to provide rules for the management, handling and disposition of property loaned to museums. Pass, 49-0. Goes to House.
YEAS: Langerholc, Stefano
• HOUSE BILL 1546: Provides for confidentiality of personal information of public safety officials. Pass, 47-2. Returns to House for concurrence of amendment.
YEAS: Langerholc, Stefano
• SENATE RESOLUTION 352: Simple resolution directing the Joint State Government Commission to study how the Department of Human Services determines the total amount of Medicaid funding paid to addiction treatment providers. Pass, 49-0.
YEAS: Langerholc, Stefano
• HOUSE BILL 2458: Creates task force on exporting liquified natural gas from Philadelphia. Pass, 37-12. Goes to governor.
YEAS: Langerholc, Stefano
• HOUSE BILL 1731: Establishes the Pennsylvania Advisory Committee on Greater Father Involvement within the Joint State Government Commission. Pass, 49-0. Goes to governor.
YEAS: Langerholc, Stefano
• HOUSE BILL 1829: Removes the Child Labor Act requirement that a minor seeking a work permit sign the permit in front of the issuing officer, and also allows the officer to perform the required examination of the applicant by video conference or other electronic means. Pass, 49-0. Goes to governor.
YEAS: Langerholc, Stefano
• HOUSE BILL 2079: Allows the use of refrigerants listed as acceptable alternatives to hydrofluorocarbons under the federal Clean Air Act. Pass, 49-0. Goes to governor.
YEAS: Langerholc; Stefano.
• HOUSE BILL 2800: Amends the Medical Practice Act pertaining to the licensure of prosthetists, orthotists, pedorthists and orthotic fitters. Pass, 49-0. Goes to governor.
YEAS: Langerholc, Stefano
• HOUSE BILL 140: Amends vehicle code to update parking regulations to allow the construction of protected pedalcycle lanes and pedestrian plazas. Pass, 28-21. Returns to House for concurrence of amendment.
YEAS: Langerholc, Stefano
• SENATE BILL 358: Amends the Maternal Mortality Review Act to add “severe maternal morbidity” to the list of reportable events within the Pennsylvania Department of Health. Pass, 50-0. Goes to House.
YEAS: Langerholc, Stefano
• HOUSE BILL 365: Revises several sections of the Public School Code to replace and remove antiquated language. Pass, 50-0. Returns to House for concurrence of amendment.
YEAS: Langerholc, Stefano
• SENATE BILL 1317: Establishes the Indigent Defense Advisory Committee within the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency Law. Pass, 50-0. Goes to House.
YEAS: Langerholc, Stefano
• HOUSE BILL 1393: A harm reduction measure that would legalize fentanyl test strips for personal use. Pass, 50-0. Goes to governor.
YEAS: Langerholc, Stefano
• HOUSE BILL 1866: Strengthens foster family permanency for older youth. Pass, 50-0. Goes to governor.
YEAS: Langerholc, Stefano
• HOUSE BILL 1929: Eliminates criminalization of automatic knives. Pass, 50-0. Goes to governor.
YEAS: Langerholc, Stefano
• HOUSE BILL 2361: Recognizes and designates June 12 annually as “Women Veterans Day” in Pennsylvania. Pass, 50-0. Goes to governor.
YEAS: Langerholc, Stefano
• HOUSE BILL 2586: Commemorates March 29 of each year as Tuskegee Airman Commemoration Day in Pennsylvania. Pass, 50-0. Goes to governor.
YEAS: Langerholc, Stefano
• HOUSE BILL 668: Adds an an operator or employee of an in-state coal refuse energy and reclamation facility as an additional member to the Mining and Reclamation Advisory Board. Pass, 49-0. Goes to governor.
YEAS: Langerholc, Stefano
• HOUSE BILL 1328: Amends the CPA Law to update provisions relating to peer review requirements, code of ethics and education courses. Pass, 49-0. Goes to governor.
YEAS: Langerholc, Stefano
• HOUSE BILL 2086: Permits Pennsylvania National Guard members to operate state-owned or state-leased vehicles. Pass, 49-0. Goes to governor.
YEAS: Langerholc, Stefano
• HOUSE BILL 2214: Makes indemnification language in government contracts that currently shift all liability to third party service providers unenforceable. Pass, 49-0. Goes to governor.
YEAS: Langerholc, Stefano
• HOUSE BILL 2293: Provides for registration and oversight of temporary health care services agencies, requiring annual registration with the Department of Health. Pass, 49-0. Goes to governor.
YEAS: Langerholc, Stefano
• HOUSE BILL 2447: Creates the Russia and Belarus Divestiture Act to divest state employee retirement funds SERS (State Employees’ Retirement System), PSERS (Public School Employees’ Retirement Stystem), PMRS (Pennsylvania Municipal Retirement System) from investments in assets relating to Russia and Belarus. Pass, 49-0. Goes to governor.
YEAS: Langerholc, Stefano
• HOUSE BILL 2648: Directs the appointment of a special state prosecutor within the Office of Inspector General to identify and prosecute unemployment compensation fraud during the pandemic. Passes, 41-8. Goes to governor.
YEAS: Langerholc, Stefano
• HOUSE BILL 2528: Requires the Department of Environmental Protection to prioritize Pennsylvania firms when awarding well-plugging contracts. Pass, 47-2. Goes to governor.
YEAS: Langerholc, Stefano
• HOUSE BILL 284: Makes multiple changes to the administration of the State Archives, archival records and other public records managed by the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission. Pass, 48-1. Goes to governor.
YEAS: Langerholc, Stefano
• HOUSE BILL 1103: Amends the Self-Service Storage Facility Act to clarify newspaper advertising and late fees regarding a storage unit rental. Pass, 49-0. Goes to governor.
YEAS: Langerholc, Stefano
• HOUSE BILL 2057: Modernizes corporation laws and related provisions including revisions related to mandated filings and other changes based on the Delaware General Corporation Law and Model Business Corporation Act. Pass, 49-0. Goes to governor.
YEAS: Langerholc, Stefano
• HOUSE BILL 2373: Authorizes the Department of Military and Veterans Affairs to determine the use of the former Lieutenant Governor’s mansion. Pass, 48-0. Returns to House for concurrence of amendment.
YEAS: Langerholc, Stefano
COMBINED
• SENATE BILL 736: Allows home delivery of agricultural-related commodities using vehicles with a farm vehicle license plate and allows passenger cars used exclusively for agricultural purposes to be considered a farm vehicle. Passes House, 117-83. Senate concurs, 33-16. Goes to governor.
YEAS: Rigby, Burns, Metzgar, Sankey, Langerholc, Stefano
• SENATE BILL 1123: Allows the use of flashing or revolving blue lights on tow trucks, in addition to such white and yellow lights, when the trucks are stationary roadside while responding to a disabled vehicle. Passes House, 193-7. Senate concurs, 50-0. Goes to governor.
YEAS: Rigby, Burns, Metzgar, Sankey, Langerholc, Stefano
• HOUSE BILL 1795: Requires that Common Interest Ownership Community have the approval of a majority of its unit owners to amend the community’s bylaws. Passes Senate, 40-8. House concurs, 194-6. Goes to governor.
YEAS: Rigby, Burns, Metzgar, Sankey, Langerholc, Stefano
• SENATE BILL 1201: Establishes parameters for insurance coverage of prescription eye drop refills. Passes House 50-0. Passes Senate 200-0. Goes to governor.
YEAS: Rigby, Burns, Metzgar, Sankey, Langerholc, Stefano
• SENATE BILL 806: Mandates that landowners receive royalty check statements for natural gas leases that contain greater information. Passes House 200-0. Senate concurs, 48-0. Goes to governor.
YEAS: Rigby, Burns, Metzgar, Sankey, Langerholc, Stefano
• SENATE BILL 225: Streamline and standardizes the process for prior authorization of medical services in Pennsylvania. Passes House, 199-0. Senate concurs, 48-0. Goes to governor.
YEAS: Rigby, Burns, Metzgar, Sankey, Langerholc, Stefano
• SENATE BILL 1208: Permits referral of unpaid fines, fees and restitution for Magisterial District Judge and Common Pleas debt to a collection agency when a defendant fails to appear in court. Passes House, 199-0. Senate concurs, 48-0. Goes to governor.
YEAS: Rigby, Burns, Metzgar, Sankey, Langerholc, Stefano
• SENATE BILL 1083: Protects the Unemployment Compensation rights of spouses of active duty military members who are transferred to a new station. Passes House, 199-0. Senate concurs, 48-0. Goes to governor.
YEAS: Rigby, Burns, Metzgar, Sankey, Langerholc, Stefano
• SENATE BILL 1194: Establishes the Pennsylvania Military Academy Assistance Program to recruit, train, educate and retain academy cadets into commissioned officers in the Pennsylvania Army National Guard. Passes House, 199-0. Senate concurs, 48-0. Goes to governor.
YEAS: Rigby, Burns, Metzgar, Sankey, Langerholc, Stefano
• SENATE BILL 522: Establishes the Childhood Blood Lead Test Act which includes a provision that health care providers consider possible lead exposure patients by evaluating risk factors and performing blood lead including tests for children by age 2 and no later than age 6. Passes House, 193-6. Senate concurs, 30-18. Goes to governor.
YEAS: Rigby, Burns, Langerholc, Stefano
NAYS: Metzgar, Sankey
• SENATE BILL 1152: Creates the freestanding Overdose Mapping Act to establish requiring state police report drug overdose incidents and enter incidents into mapping system. Passes House, 150-49. Senate concurs, 48-0. Goes to governor.
YEAS: Rigby, Burns, Metzgar, Sankey, Langerholc, Stefano
• HOUSE BILL 103: Amends the Crimes Code to add intentional spitting and similar actions as a form of assault against a law enforcement officer, and make it a violent offense on second and subsequent offenses. Passes Senate, 43-6. House concurs, 164-35. Goes to governor.
YEAS: Rigby, Burns, Metzgar, Sankey, Langerholc, Stefano
• HOUSE BILL 1988: Requires that college and university police officers be certified by the Municipal Police Officers’ Education and Training Commission. Passes Senate, 49-0. House concurs, 199-0. Goes to governor.
YEAS: Rigby, Burns, Metzgar, Sankey, Langerholc, Stefano
• HOUSE BILL 2525: Sets terms for crime victims to request investigative information relevant to a civil action arising out of the crime. Passes Senate, 48-1. House concurs, 185-14. Goes to governor.
YEAS: Rigby, Burns, Metzgar, Sankey, Langerholc, Stefano
• HOUSE BILL 2633: Institutes the Revised Uniform Athlete Agents Act following changes to student-athlete compensation in collegiate athletics. Passes Senate, 49-0. House concurs, 199-0. Goes to governor.
YEAS: Rigby, Burns, Metzgar, Sankey, Langerholc, Stefano
• HOUSE BILL 220: Prohibits facilities from denying addition treatment solely on the basis of a negative drug test, and authorizes the county-led creation of suicide or overdose review teams to gather information on certain death rates to improve resources and care. Passes Senate, 48-0. House concurs, 198-0. Goes to governor.
YEAS: Rigby, Burns, Metzgar, Sankey, Langerholc, Stefano
• HOUSE BILL 397: Amends Title 35 (Health and Safety) with several omnibus changes related to grant programs, required studies and providing for the Active Volunteer Tuition and Loan Assistance program. Passes Senate, 49-0. House concurs, 198-0. Goes to governor.
YEAS: Rigby, Burns, Metzgar, Sankey, Langerholc, Stefano
• HOUSE BILL 1486: Creates multiple specialty license plates including Blue Star Family plates, addresses registration plate frames, increases allowable contributions to the Children’s Trust Fund, and makes omnibus turnpike collection and enforcement changes. Passes Senate, 50-0. House concurs, 198-0. Goes to governor.
YEAS: Rigby, Burns, Metzgar, Sankey, Langerholc, Stefano
• HOUSE BILL 1630: Amends Human Services Code to grant authority to the Department of the Auditor General to conduct audits and reviews of pharmacy benefits managers that subcontract with Medical Assistance Managed Care Organizations. Passes Senate, 49-0. House concurs, 198-0. Signed by governor, Act 98 of 2022.
YEAS: Rigby, Burns, Metzgar, Sankey, Langerholc, Stefano
• HOUSE BILL 1958: Requires PennDOT institute a point reduction program for drivers through testing or a training course. Passes Senate, 50-0. House concurs, 198-0. Goes to governor.
YEAS: Rigby, Burns, Metzgar, Sankey, Langerholc, Stefano
• HOUSE BILL 2398: Allows testing of autonomous vehicles without an emergency operator inside. Passes Senate, 29-20. House concurs, 119-79. Goes to governor.
YEAS: Rigby, Burns, Metzgar, Sankey, Langerholc, Stefano
• HOUSE BILL 1059: Creates a phased-in schedule to increase the Personal Income Tax threshold to $20,000 by 2028 with $500 annual increases in the years after. Passes Senate, 41-8. House concurs, 139-59. Goes to governor.
YEAS: Rigby, Burns, Metzgar, Sankey, Langerholc, Stefano
