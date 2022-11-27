HARRISBURG, Pa. – This weekly feature tracks the votes of area lawmakers on bills before the General Assembly in Harrisburg during the past week.
HOUSE VOTES
• HOUSE BILL 2373: Authorizes the Department of Military and Veterans Affairs to determine the use of the former lieutenant governor’s mansion. House concurs, 196-1. Signed into law by governor, Act No. 166 of 2022.
YEAS: Jim Rigby, R-Ferndale; Frank Burns, D-East Taylor Township; Carl Metzgar, R-Somerset; and Tommy Sankey, R-Clearfield
• HOUSE BILL 1546: Amends the Crimes Code to provide for the offense of endangerment of public safety officials when restricted personal information is published on social media. House concurs, 158-39. Signed into law by governor, Act No. 165 of 2022.
YEAS: Rigby, Burns, Metzgar and Sankey
• HOUSE BILL 140: Would establish protected pedestrian plazas and bicycle lanes and also assign a special prosecutor for crimes committed on SEPTA property in Philadelphia. House concurs, 108-89. Vetoed by governor.
YEAS: Rigby, Burns, Metzgar and Sankey
• HOUSE RESOLUTION 238: A simple resolution directing the Joint State Government Commission to study the benefits of nuclear energy and small modular reactors. Passes, 197-0.
YEAS: Rigby, Burns, Metzgar and Sankey
• HOUSE RESOLUTION 240: A simple resolution impeaching Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner for alleged misbehavior in office and also providing for the appointment of House managers for Senate trial. Passes, 107-85.
YEAS: Rigby, Metzgar and Sankey
NO VOTE: Burns.
• HOUSE RESOLUTION 243 Subpart A: A simple resolution ending lease reimbursement or use of state-owned vehicles by House members. Passes, 191-1.
YEAS: Rigby, Burns, Metzgar and Sankey
• HOUSE RESOLUTION 243 Subpart B: A simple resolution ending use of proxy voting and remote participation for House floor sessions and committee meetings. Passes, 109-83.
YEAS: Rigby, Metzgar and Sankey
NO VOTE: Burns
