HARRISBURG – This weekly feature tracks the votes of area lawmakers on bills before the General Assembly in Harrisburg during the week ending May 5.
HOUSE VOTES
• HOUSE BILL 141: Establishes Grow Your Own Educators grant program to improve Pennsylvania’s pipeline of teachers. Passes 120-81. Moves to Senate.
YEAS: State Rep. Frank Burns, D-East Taylor Township; state Rep. Jim Rigby, R-Ferndale.
NAYS: State Rep. Dallas Kephart, R-Decatur Township; state Rep. Carl Metzgar, R-Somerset.
• HOUSE BILL 360: Extends protections of Pennsylvania’s Lemon Law to the purchase or lease of new motorcycles. Passes 201-0. Moves to Senate.
YEAS: Burns, Kephart, Metzgar, Rigby.
• HOUSE BILL 666: Amends the Pennsylvania Housing Authorities Law to remove the requirement for “at-will” executive employment and allow the authority to negotiate performance-based contracts and compensation arrangements. Passes 172-29. Moves to Senate.
YEAS: Burns, Metzgar, Rigby.
NAY: Kephart.
• HOUSE BILL 735: Creates the 9-member Flood Insurance Premium Assistance Task Force to study flood insurance issues. Passes 166-35. Moves to Senate.
YEAS: Burns, Metzgar, Rigby.
NAY: Kephart.
• HOUSE BILL 739: Creates new cybersecurity-related requirements for insurers and allows the insurance commissioner to adopt national guidance exempting certain insurers from certain valuation procedures. Passes 201-0. Moves to Senate.
YEAS: Burns, Kephart, Metzgar, Rigby.
• HOUSE BILL 84: Simple resolution declaring April 2023 as Community College Month in Pennsylvania. Passes 201-0.
YEAS: Burns, Kephart, Metzgar, Rigby.
• HOUSE BILL 38: Allows the transfer of a pre-approved liquor license if a certain surcharge, $5,000 for fourth- to eighth-class counties or $15,000 for first- to third-class counties, is paid. Passes 201-0. Moves to Senate.
YEAS: Burns, Kephart, Metzgar, Rigby.
• HOUSE BILL 100: Establishes a cross-age tutoring program where public school students in grades 11 and 12 may volunteer as a tutor to assist another student with their studies under the supervision of a certified teacher or paraprofessional. Passes 141-60. Moves to Senate.
YEAS: Burns, Rigby.
NAYS: Kephart, Metzgar.
• HOUSE BILL 157: Establishes the PA Preferred Organic Trademark within the Department of Agriculture. Passes 201-0. Moves to Senate.
YEAS: Burns, Kephart, Metzgar, Rigby.
• HOUSE BILL 198: Establishes the Pennsylvania Distilled Spirits Industry Promotion Board which, among its duties, recommends grants of up to $1 million combined annually to increase production of Pennsylvania-made spirits. Passes 151-50. Moves to Senate.
YEAS: Burns, Metzgar, Rigby.
NAY: Kephart.
• HOUSE BILL 299: Establishes the Public Employees Occupational Safety and Health Act for public employers to adopt federal workplace safety standards. Passes 116-85. Moves to Senate.
YEA: Burns.
NAYS: Kephart, Metzgar, Rigby.
• HOUSE BILL 413: Amends the Construction Workplace Misclassification Act to change part of the test for determining if a construction worker is an independent contractor. Passes 113-88. Moves to Senate.
YEA: Burns.
NAYS: Kephart, Metzgar, Rigby.
• HOUSE BILL 668: Establishes the PA Teacher Pipeline Scholarship program at the Pennsylvania Higher Education Assistance Agency with grants of up to $8,000 each academic year. Passes 119-81. Moves to Senate.
YEAS: Burns, Metzgar, Rigby.
NAY: Kephart.
• HOUSE BILL 760: Amends the Workers’ Compensation Act to require insurers to offer direct deposit of compensation payments. Passes 114-86. Moves to Senate.
YEA: Burns.
NAYS: Kephart, Metzgar, Rigby.
• HOUSE BILL 930: Amends the Workers’ Compensation Act to expand disfigurement coverage beyond the head and neck to include injuries to the entire body, extends such coverage from up to 275 weeks to up to 400 weeks, allows simultaneous collection with full or partial disability benefits. Passes 112-88. Moves to Senate.
YEA: Burns.
NAYS: Kephart, Metzgar, Rigby.
• HOUSE BILL 300: Expands the Human Relations Act to prohibit discrimination in employment, housing, and public accommodations because of a person’s actual or perceived sexual orientation or gender identity or expression. Passes 102-98. Moves to Senate.
NAYS: Burns, Kephart, Metzgar, Rigby.
• HOUSE RESOLUTION 50: Simple resolution establishing April 2023 as Autism Acceptance Month. Passes 201-0.
YEAS: Burns, Kephart, Metzgar, Rigby.
• HOUSE RESOLUTION 71: Simple resolution recognizing the week of April 9-15, 2023, as “National Public Safety Telecommunications Week.” Passes 201-0.
YEAS: Burns, Kephart, Metzgar, Rigby.
• HOUSE RESOLUTION 156: Makes technical corrections to language in Chapter 68 of the Title 3 agriculture laws. Passes 201-0. Moves to Senate.
YEAS: Burns, Kephart, Metzgar, Rigby.
• HOUSE BILL 363: Excludes veterans’ disability compensation from income when determining eligibility for any Commonwealth program. Passes 201-0. Moves to Senate.
YEAS: Burns, Kephart, Metzgar, Rigby.
• HOUSE BILL 829: Amends Liquor Code to allow employees of distributors and importing distributors to also be employed by another entity with a liquor license under certain conditions. Passes 199-2. Moves to Senate.
YEAS: Burns, Kephart, Metzgar, Rigby.
• HOUSE BILL 950: Proposed constitutional amendment to enshrine the right to organized labor and collective bargaining in Pennsylvania’s Constitution. Passes 102-99. Moves to Senate.
YEA: Burns.
NAYS: Kephart, Metzgar, Rigby.
SENATE VOTES
• SENATE BILL 239: Establishes the “Correctional and Forensic Employees Investigation Procedure Act” creating guidelines and procedures for the investigation and interrogation of correctional and forensic employees of the Department of Corrections and the Department of Human Services. Passes 36-14. Moves to House.
YEAS: State Sen. Wayne Langerholc, R-Richland Township; state Sen. Pat Stefano, R-Fayette
• SENATE BILL 165: Bans safe-injection sites, a harm reduction initiative for substance use disorder, and establishes penalties for violations. Passes 41-9. Moves to House.
YEAS: Langerholc, Stefano.
• SENATE BILL 140: Directs appointment of special prosecutor to prosecute alleged crimes on SEPTA properties in Philadelphia. Passes 29-21. Moves to House.
YEAS: Langerholc, Stefano.
• SENATE BILL 598: Extends the Pennsylvania Wiretap Act of 1978, set to expire on Dec. 31, 2023, through 2029. Passes 49-0. Moves to House.
YEAS: Langerholc, Stefano.
• SENATE BILL 671: Amends the Local Tax Enabling Act (LTEA) to include first class cities (Philadelphia), repeals and recodifies the Sterling Act in the LTEA, prohibits a wage tax on nonresidents. Passes 28-21. Moves to House.
YEAS: Langerholc, Stefano.
• SENATE BILL 243: Sets in law that the Department of Human Services cross-checks death certificates and enrollment in Medicaid and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) each month to prevent payments to the deceased. Passes 28-21. Moves to House.
YEAS: Langerholc, Stefano.
• SENATE BILL 244: Sets in law that the Department of Human Services cross-checks death certificates and enrollment in Medicaid and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) each month to prevent payments to the deceased. Passes 28-21. Moves to House.
YEAS: Langerholc, Stefano.
• SENATE BILL 245: Requires the Department of Human Services issue an annual report on how lottery winnings are counted for applicants of all forms of cash assistance. Passes 28-21. Moves to House.
YEAS: Langerholc, Stefano.
• RCS 84: Confirmation of the following executive nominations: Jason Kavulich, secretary of aging; Frederick Siger, secretary of community and economic development; Michael Carroll, secretary of transportation; Paul Datte of Pottsville, Amie Downs of Pittsburgh, Chet Harhut of Pittsburgh, Joseph Kantz of Selinsgrove, Richard Santee of Bethlehem, Allen Toadvine of Langhorne, members of the Election Law Advisory Board.
YEAS: Langerholc, Stefano.
Eric Scicchitano is the CNHI Pennsylvania statehouse reporter. Follow him on Twitter @ericshick11.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.