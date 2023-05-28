HARRISBURG, Pa. – This feature tracks the votes of area lawmakers on bills before the state General Assembly in Harrisburg during the week ending May 22.
HOUSE VOTES
• HOUSE BILL 1018: Creates extreme risk protection orders to allow courts to temporarily prohibit persons who are at substantial risk of suicide or causing death or serious bodily injury to another from possessing a firearm. Passes 102-99. Moves to Senate.
NAYS: State Rep. Frank Burns, D-East Taylor Township; state Rep. Jim Rigby, R-Ferndale; state Rep. Dallas Kephart, R-Decatur Township; state Rep. Carl Metzgar, R-Somerset
• HOUSE BILL 338: Requires firearm owners to report lost or stolen firearms within 72 hours of discovery. Fails 100-101.
NAYS: Burns, Rigby, Kephart, Metzgar
• HOUSE BILL 714: Requires that private sales of firearms undergo the same background check as sales conducted by a licensed importer, manufacturer or dealer of firearms. Passes 109-92. Moves to Senate.
NAYS: Burns, Rigby, Kephart, Metzgar
• HOUSE BILL 953: Repeals the Frozen Desserts Law, which requires the monthly testing of frozen desserts. Passes 200-1. Moves to Senate.
YEAS: Burns, Rigby, Kephart, Metzgar
• HOUSE BILL 917: Establishes a voluntary, private family law arbitration process in the Judicial Code. Passes 201-0. Moves to Senate.
YEAS: Burns, Rigby, Kephart, Metzgar
• SENATE BILL 1: A proposed constitutional amendment to open two-year window for survivors of childhood sexual abuse to file civil lawsuits against their alleged abusers and enablers beyond the current statute of limitations. Passes 145-56. Returns to Senate for concurrence on amendments.
YEAS: Burns, Metzgar
NAYS: Rigby, Kephart
• HOUSE BILL 134: Adds a certified driving rehabilitation specialist to PennDOT’s Medical Advisory Board, which expands by one position to a full complement of 14 members. Passes 178-23. Moves to Senate.
YEAS: Burns, Rigby, Metzgar
NAY: Kephart
• HOUSE BILL 295: Realigns product registration process and tonnage reporting in Agriculture with the Fertilizer Act. Passes 201-0. Moves to Senate.
YEAS: Burns, Rigby, Kephart, Metzgar
• HOUSE BILL 365: Provides an exemption from fishing license requirements for individuals participating in therapeutic recreational programs. Passes 201-0. Moves to Senate.
YEAS: Burns, Rigby, Kephart, Metzgar
• HOUSE BILL 409: Amends the Human Services Code to establish a mental health care services clearinghouse. Passes 155-46. Moves to Senate.
YEAS: Burns, Rigby, Metzgar
NAY: Kephart
• HOUSE BILL 797: Directs PennDOT to plant native vegetation roadside as identified by the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources. Passes 201-0. Moves to Senate.
YEAS: Burns, Rigby, Kephart, Metzgar
• HOUSE BILL 877: Provides fishing and or hunting license reciprocity with other states for active-duty military members and disabled veterans. Passes 201-0. Moves to Senate.
YEAS: Burns, Rigby, Kephart, Metzgar
• HOUSE BILL 577: Creates the Keystone Saves program under the Pennsylvania Treasury, a retirement savings program for Pennsylvanians who don’t have access to other options to save for retirement by contributing to an individual retirement account. Passes 106-95. Moves to Senate.
YEA: Burns
NAYS: Rigby, Kephart, Metzgar
• HOUSE BILL 95: Increases the maximum potential fines for littering and dumping. Passes 122-79. Moves to Senate.
YEAS: Burns, Metzgar
NAYS: Rigby, Kephart
• HOUSE BILL 246: Requires municipalities to notify affected property owners of changes to special flood hazard areas hazard maps created by the Federal Emergency Management Agency. Passes 160-41. Moves to Senate.
YEAS: Burns, Rigby
NAYS: Kephart, Metzgar
• HOUSE BILL 804: Guarantees in-state tuition for reassigned military families at community colleges, public institutions of higher learning, state-related, state-owned and private institutions. Passes 201-0. Moves to Senate.
YEAS: Burns, Rigby, Kephart, Metzgar
• HOUSE BILL 922: Updates the Second Stage Loan Program, administered by the Commonwealth Financing Authority, to expand eligibility and adjust loan guarantees to market conditions. Passes 119-92. Moves to Senate.
YEAS: Burns, Metzgar
NAYS: Rigby, Kephart
• HOUSE BILL 1094: Amends the Public School Code to require school districts to develop policies for the advanced enrollment of children whose parent or legal guardian is an active duty service member. Passes 201-0. Moves to Senate.
YEAS: Burns, Rigby, Kephart, Metzgar
SENATE VOTES
There were no votes in the state Senate during the week ending May 22.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.