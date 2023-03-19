HARRISBURG – This weekly feature tracks the votes of area lawmakers on bills before the General Assembly in Harrisburg during the week ending March 6.
HOUSE VOTES
• HOUSE BILL 2: Opens two-year window for survivors of childhood sexual abuse to file civil court claims in cases where the statute of limitations expired. Passes 134-67. Advances to Senate.
YEAS: State Rep. Frank Burns, D-East Taylor Township; state Rep. Jim Rigby, R-Ferndale
NAYS: State Rep. Dallas Kephart, R-Decatur Township; state Rep. Carl Metzgar, R-Somerset
• HOUSE RESOLUTION 1: Simple resolution establishing operating rules for the state House. Passes 102-100.
YEA: Burns
NAYS: Kephart, Metzgar, Rigby
• HOUSE RESOLUTION 9: Simple resolution for temporary rule preventing proposed House rules from being amended when brought to a floor vote. Passes 102-100.
YEA: Burns
NAYS: Kephart, Metzgar, Rigby
• ELECT A HOUSE SPEAKER: “Yea” votes were for Rep. Joanna McClinton, D-Philadelphia/Delaware. “Nay” votes were for Metzgar. McClinton won, 102-99.
YEA: Burns
NAYS: Kephart, Metzgar, Rigby
SENATE VOTES
• SENATE BILL 143: Prevents municipalities from restricting or prohibiting consumer utility service based on the source of energy. Passes 40-9. Advances to House.
YEAS: State Sen. Wayne Langerholc, R-Richland Township; state Sen. Pat Stefano, R-Fayette
• SENATE BILL 379: Bans TikTok social media application from state network and devices. Passes 49-0. Advances to House.
YEAS: Langerholc, Stefano
• SENATE BILL 126: Excludes veterans’ benefit payments from income calculations for any commonwealth program. Passes 49-0. Advances to House.
YEAS: Langerholc, Stefano
• SENATE BILL 162: Creates new tiered stipends, revises and adds definitions, updates inclusions and exclusions for Medical Officer or Health Officer Incentive Program. Passes 49-0. Advances to House.
YEAS: Langerholc, Stefano
• SENATE BILL 211: Sets decommissioning and bonding requirements for project developers of commercial solar electric generation facilities. Passes 36-13. Advances to House.
YEAS: Langerholc, Stefano
• EXECUTIVE NOMINATION: State Police Commissioner Christopher L. Paris. Passes 49-0.
YEAS: Langerholc, Stefano
• EXECUTIVE NOMINATION: Attorney General Michelle A. Henry. Passes 49-0.
YEAS: Langerholc, Stefano
• SENATE BILL 144: Prohibits the use of firefighting foam containing PFAS chemicals for training or testing. Passes 36-14. Advances to House.
YEAS: Langerholc, Stefano
• SENATE BILL 298: Permits operation of vehicles on state roads with removable doors removed. Must be manufacturer- designed and installed; side mirrors must remain on vehicle. Passes 50-0. Advances to House.
YEAS: Langerholc, Stefano
• SENATE BILL 8: Removes out-of-pocket costs for patients receiving supplemental breast cancer screening, BRCA genetic counseling and testing. Passes 50-0. Advances to House.
YEAS: Langerholc, Stefano
• SENATE BILL 48: Simple resolution urging U.S. Department of Agriculture to allow schools to serve 2% and whole milk. Passes 50-0. Transmitted as directed.
YEAS: Langerholc, Stefano
• SENATE BILL 254: Amend the state’s Air Pollution Control Act of 1959 to end observing California Air Resources Board Engine Requirements for diesel emissions and warranty periods. Passes 29-20. Advances to House.
YEAS: Langerholc, Stefano
• SENATE RESOLUTION 9: Simple resolution urging President Joe Biden to restart and expedite completion of the Keystone XL pipeline. Passes 31-18. Transmitted as directed.
YEAS: Langerholc, Stefano
• SENATE BILL 115: Extends 100-hour diesel change requirement waivers to up to 200 hours for engine oil and oil filter replacement on diesel-powered equipment. Passes 49-0. Advances to House.
YEAS: Langerholc, Stefano
• SENATE BILL 121: Caps transfers from the Motor License Fund at $500 million to support the state police’s highway safety operations. Passes 28-21. Advances to House.
YEAS: Langerholc, Stefano
