HARRISBURG, Pa. – This feature tracks the votes of area lawmakers on bills before the state General Assembly in Harrisburg during the week ending June 5.
HOUSE VOTES
• HOUSE BILL 479: Amends the Human Services Code to require Medical Assistance and Fee-for-Service programs to pay for all loaded ambulance miles at a rate of $4 per loaded mile, eliminating the rule that restricts payments until after 20 miles are traveled. Passes 203-0. Moves to Senate.
YEAS: State Rep. Frank Burns, D-East Taylor Township; state Rep. Jim Rigby, R-Ferndale; state Rep. Dallas Kephart, R-Decatur Township; state Rep. Carl Metzgar, R-Somerset
• HOUSE BILL 689: Expands the Clean Slate Law to include certain nonviolent felony crimes for eligibility for automated court-record sealing after 10 years, prohibits inclusion of certain other crimes including indecent exposure, reduces the wait period for sealing of misdemeanor records to seven years. Passes 189-14. Moves to Senate.
YEAS: Burns, Rigby, Kephart, Metzgar
• HOUSE BILL 1028: Comprehensive rail safety package includes limits to length of freight trains, prohibits blocking of roadway and highway crossings, sets train safety staffing levels, creates reporting system for transport of hazardous materials. Passes 141-62. Moves to Senate.
YEAS: Burns, Rigby, Metzgar
NAY: Kephart
• HOUSE BILL 1031: Designates the boat access in Muncy Creek Township on the West Branch of the Susquehanna River, as the Rep. Garth Everett Muncy Access Area. Passes 203-0. Moves to Senate.
YEAS: Burns, Rigby, Kephart, Metzgar
• HOUSE BILL 1097: Amends the Public School Code to require school entities hold a moment of silence during school hours to observe the anniversary of Sept. 11, 2001. Passes 203-0. Moves to Senate.
YEAS: Burns, Rigby, Kephart, Metzgar
• HOUSE BILL 1100: Amends the Taxpayer Relief Act to expand the eligibility requirements and benefits for the Property Tax/Rent Rebate: raises income thresholds to $45,000, raises thresholds with annual inflation growth, raises maximum rebate to $1,000. Passes 194-9. Moves to Senate.
YEAS: Burns, Rigby, Kephart, Metzgar
• HOUSE BILL 611: General Appropriations Act for a proposed 2023-24 state budget. Passes 102-101. Moves to Senate.
YEA: Burns
NAYS: Rigby, Kephart, Metzgar
• HOUSE BILL 298: Amends the County Pension Law to provide more flexibility to county retirement boards when setting the amount of a cost-of-living increase for retirees, using the rate of inflation. Passes 126-77. Moves to Senate.
YEAS: Burns, Metzgar
NAYS: Rigby, Kephart
• HOUSE BILL 394: Allows victims of human/sex trafficking the option to bring civil action in the Court of Common Pleas where any of the alleged violations occurred. Passes 203-0. Moves to Senate.
YEAS: Burns, Rigby, Kephart, Metzgar
• HOUSE BILL 405: Establishes procedure for homeowners, and future homeowners of certain properties, to formally select which county or municipality their property would be assessed in for taxation purposes if county or municipal boundary lines pass through their property. Passes 203-0. Moves to Senate.
YEAS: Burns, Rigby, Kephart, Metzgar
• HOUSE BILL 450: Amends portion of Main Street Act to extend duration of basic grants for administrative costs associated with the hiring of a Main Street Manager for up to an additional 5 years, proposing a total of 10 years. Passes 166-37. Moves to Senate.
YEAS: Burns, Rigby, Metzgar
NAY: Kephart
• HOUSE BILL 787: Ends prohibition on elected borough officials from working as an employee in those boroughs where the population meets or exceeds 3,000 people. Passes 125-78. Moves to Senate.
YEA: Burns
NAYS: Rigby, Kephart, Metzgar
• HOUSE BILL 815: Mandates all campaign finance reports and statements that are required to be filed with the Department of State must be filed electronically. Includes a “technological hardship” for proven lack of access to a computer or the internet or for a disability. Passes 102-101. Moves to Senate.
YEA: Burns
NAYS: Rigby, Kephart, Metzgar
• HOUSE BILL 718: Requires the Department of Environmental Protection to notify municipalities of violations of the Solid Waste Management Act and the federal Toxic Substances Control Act. Passes 203-0. Moves to Senate.
YEAS: Burns, Rigby, Kephart, Metzgar
• HOUSE BILL 849: Allocates $100 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds for mental health initiatives: increase workforce development, expand criminal justice and public safety programs, expand mental health services and supports. Passes 173-30. Moves to Senate.
YEAS: Burns, Rigby
NAYS: Kephart, Metzgar
• HOUSE BILL 1086: Requires information on community outreach programs collected under the Veterans Registry be shared through county Veterans Affairs directors as well as through PA VETConnect. Passes 190-13. Moves to Senate.
YEAS: Burns, Rigby, Metzgar
NAY: Kephart
SENATE VOTES
• SENATE BILL 277: Amends the Rural Pennsylvania Revitalization Act of 1987 to restructure the board of directors for the Center for Rural Pennsylvania. Passes 49-0. Moves to House.
YEAS: State Sen. Wayne Langerholc Jr., R-Richland Township; state Sen. Pat Stefano, R-Fayette
• SENATE BILL 453: Makes technical changes to existing statutes to reflect court rulings concerning DUI sentencing and ignition interlock systems. Passes 48-1. Moves to House.
YEAS: Langerholc, Stefano
• SENATE BILL 24: Amends the Fiscal Code to allow the state treasurer to automatically return unclaimed property to sole owners of property when the value of the property or proceeds is less than $5,000 irrespective of whether or not a claim has been filed. Passes 50-0. Moves to House.
YEAS: Langerholc, Stefano
• SENATE BILL 152: Repeals the Frozen Dessert Law which regulates the licensing, manufacture and sale of frozen desserts. Passes 50-0. Moves to House.
YEAS: Langerholc, Stefano
• SENATE BILL 262: Amends the Maternal Mortality Review Act to add “severe maternal morbidity” to the list of reportable events within the Pennsylvania Department of Health. Passes 50-0. Moves to House.
YEAS: Langerholc, Stefano
• SENATE BILL 361: Adds a judge to the Courts of Common Pleas in five Judicial Districts: Northumberland, Chester, Huntingdon, Columbia/Montour, Butler. Passes 50-0. Moves to House.
YEAS: Langerholc, Stefano
• SENATE BILL 429: Amends the Enforcement Officer Disability Benefits Law, known as the Heart and Lung Act, by extending benefits to certain additional law enforcement officers and investigators including park rangers and commissioner police officers employed by the Department of Corrections, Bureau of Investigations and Intelligence. Passes 49-1. Moves to House.
YEAS: Langerholc, Stefano
• SENATE BILL 691: Changes the name of the Department of Environmental Protection to the Department of Environmental Services. Passes 28-22. Moves to House.
YEAS: Langerholc, Stefano
• SENATE BILL 202: Amends the Municipal Claim and Tax Lien Law to allow a city of the second class, or a county of the second class or a municipality therein, to acquire property at a sheriff’s sale. Passes 50-0. Moves to House.
YEAS: Langerholc, Stefano
• HOUSE BILL 739: Creates new cybersecurity-related requirements for insurers and allows the insurance commissioner to adopt national guidance exempting certain insurers from certain valuation procedures. Passes 50-0. Goes to governor.
YEAS: Langerholc, Stefano
• RCS No. 116: Reappoints Cynthia Dunn as secretary of the Department of Community and Natural Resources. Passes 49-1.
YEAS: Langerholc, Stefano
• RCS No. 117: Appoints Reginald B. McNeill II as secretary of the Department of General Services. Passes 50-0.
YEAS: Langerholc, Stefano
