Veterans outreach events are scheduled to take place at the offices of State Rep. Tommy Sankey, R-Clearfield, later this month. American Legion representatives will be available to provide information about issues, such as pensions, compensation, education opportunities and healthcare.
Events will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday at 315 E. Market St., Suite 100, Clearfield; and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 17 at 264 Haida Ave., Suite A1, Hastings.
