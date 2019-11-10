Samuel Leidy and Jacob Ream served during the Revolutionary War.
Peter Albaugh and Jacob W. Ream were in the Army at the time of the Civil War.
Upon their deaths, they were buried at Old Angus Cemetery, according to records in the Cambria County Veteran Services Office. As years passed, their final resting places became covered with brush and trees. And the little cemetery, located by Echo Road in East Taylor Township, was all but forgotten.
But now, a group, led by Parkhill American Legion Post 970, is working to clear debris from the cemetery, identify the location of graves and return the ground to a dignified spot for the veterans and other residents of the community buried there.
“I just thought it’s only right,” said Rob Reighard, a member of the post. “There are veterans here. If the township’s not going to take care of it, somebody has to. That’s why we took it on as a project.”
The work started only a few weeks ago, but the volunteers have already cleared the ground, discovered long-covered tombstones, found markers indicating veterans of the Revolutionary War and Civil War buried at the site, and learned that the earliest birth date for somebody in the cemetery was 1754 and the last internment is believed to have occurred in 1878. But more work remains.
“I’d like to see everything cleared out of here before the snow flies at least,” Reighard said.
“Then, in the spring, we can work on making crosses and see if we could get some donations to have a fence or something put around it.”
Volunteers on the project include Jerry Botteicher, Larry Coy, Red Loya, Geno Tomchick, Barry Jurich, Jason Coy, Bob Kist, Sue Kist, Brian Teeter, Mike Sokach, Lee Fogle, Shawn Icus, Jim Snyder and Al Brindza.
About 175 graves have been identified by Snyder, Brindza and Coy – who used divining rods that respond when above what are believed to be burial sites.
Wooden stakes now mark graves – red tipped for where the rods indicated a female is buried, blue for each male.
“I’m learning a little bit every day,” Coy said. “It’s very interesting stuff. At one time, there was disbelief. But hey, I’ve been holding it with my own hands and it works.”
The group contacted Shelby McHenry, a genealogist who volunteers at the Cambria County Veteran Services Office, to help identify any veterans buried at the graveyard. She searched the county’s records and found the names of Leidy, Albaugh and the two Reams – she does not know if they are related.
“I think that’s huge,” McHenry said. “I have a very soft spot in my heart for veterans and the work that I do up at the VA office. It’s so important that we don’t forget. That’s why I was very happy to start up there and to help find things like this. It just makes me feel good.”
She has also found veterans identification cards with the burial sites listed as Holy Trinity (Angus) and Greek Catholic (Angus) Cemetery.
“What I’m trying to find out now is were those cemeteries once all part of one big cemetery,” McHenry said.
Anyone with information about the cemetery can contact Parkhill American Legion Post 970 at 814-254-4275.
