Patti Hudson from Wessel & Company and George Gvozdich from Gvozdich Law Offices will present “Checklist for Launching a Successful Legal Business” at noon Aug. 8 at a JARI Lunch & Learn event at JARI Center, 160 Jari Drive, Richland Township.
Topics include types and selection of legal structure, registering for fictitious name, obtaining a FEIN and other required tax numbers and understanding what taxes need to be filed and the frequency.
The cost is $5 per person, including lunch. To register, visit jari.com and click on the calendar to access the registration forms or contact Jenn Seese at jseese@jari.com.
Reservations are due by Aug. 7.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.