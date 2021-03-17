A legal challenge concerning the validity of Jeff Hammer’s petition to run for mayor in Johnstown is moving forward, even though the Cambria County Elections Office has already independently denied him ballot access.
Curt and Mary Lou Davis, of Johnstown, filed the action in Cambria County Court of Common Pleas on Monday, citing what they believe is a lack of enough acceptable signatures on the petition and questions concerning Hammer’s residency in the city.
Hammer, a Democrat, submitted 100 names, with one person using two lines to sign, giving the initial appearance of there being 101 entries.
Shirley Crowl, director of Cambria County’s election office, then noticed one of the signers lived in East Conemaugh Borough, making the entry invalid, thus dropping him to 99 and below the 100 necessary to get on the ballot.
Ronald Carnevali, attorney for the Davises, said the challenge was still made in case any legal objection is filed dealing with Hammer’s petition being rejected by the election office.
“If he were to happen to win a challenge like that, we wanted to make sure there was a timely objection filed, pointing out the many other errors in his petition,” Carnevali said. “It was sort of done just to ensure that those issues will be brought forth if some court or other tribunal decided that the local election office acted outside of its authority in choosing to remove him from the ballot after it had accepted his petition.”
Hammer questioned why a court case would be pursued since he is already off the ballot.
“I enjoy going hunting and fishing,” Hammer said. “If you shoot a rabbit or a pheasant or something in the woods, and it falls down to the ground, you don’t walk up to it and shoot it again. It’s dead. You don’t have to make sure it’s, like, really dead.
“OK, I’m off the ballot. I don’t need to be like really, really off the ballot. Obviously, I’m not going to show up to any hearing because there’s no point in it.”
A petition submission with no surplus signatures is unlikely to withstand scrutiny due to the frequency of common errors.
Also, Hammer makes a secondhand claim that one of his petition collectors may have sabotaged his effort.
“I was told by someone else they heard he sold my petition to someone in the Family Dollar parking lot the Saturday before the petition deadline, and he had collected nearly 80 signatures, supposedly,” Hammer said. “The person who allegedly sold my petition won’t answer any calls or texts, etc., from me, but something pretty weird happened, whatever it was. A lot of ‘he said, she said’ allegations and stories and something I’ll probably never know the truth for sure.”
The Davises contend that Hammer’s petition had multiple defects:
• Signers with illegible information;
• Duplicate signers;
• Signers with no printed names;
• Signers with residences outside the City of Johnstown;.
Residency questioned
The Davises are also asking the court to determine whether Hammer legally lives in the city. They allege his rental property in Old Conemaugh Borough lacks some basic utilities and that there are “significant concerns about whether he really resides in Johnstown,” according to Carnevali.
“It doesn’t look habitable from the street,” Carnevali said.
Carnevali added: “I think these are alleged on belief. There is some support, I think, for the idea that those utilities are not currently serving those premises. That was just based on something that was developed by investigation.”
The legal action filed by Carnevali alleges water and sewer for the rental property has been suspended and that Peoples Natural Gas service has been turned off.
Hammer, who has worked for nearly four decades in the energy sector, said he “never heard of anybody having the utility bills of somebody else without their knowledge or consent.”
He continued: “I’m not sure that they’re even my utility bills. I’m not sure whose utility bills they got because the place that I rent I only pay electric and then my landlord pays the other bills. I don’t know what they’re doing. “I’ve got to be honest. I don’t know what they’re doing.”
Pennsylvania NewsMedia Association media law counsel Melissa Melewsky said whether a payment is public record “depends on the kind of utility bill.”
“Municipal authority billing records (invoices, payments, overdue notices, etc.) are public records under the (Right-To-Know Law),” Melewsky said. “Some common examples would be municipal water and sewer bills.”
She added: “Electric and gas bills are usually paid to private companies, and as such, they are not public under the RTKL.”
‘Subject to scrutiny’
Hammer, who was born and reared in the Johnstown area, has a home in Indiana Township, near Fox Chapel, that has a homestead exemption, dating back to at least 2015, according to information provided during a phone call with a representative of the Allegheny County Treasurer’s Office.
A homestead designation is for when a “dwelling is primarily used as the domicile of an owner who is a natural person,” according to the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development at dced.pa.gov.
“I’ve never received a homestead exemption for my Fox Chapel home,” Hammer said.
In an interview announcing his candidacy, Hammer said he does own the property in Allegheny County and travels frequently both nationally and internationally for work, but explained he would spend much more time in Johnstown if he was elected mayor.
He voted in Johnstown during the 2019 and 2020 elections, according to information provided by the county election office.
“Courts would consider a number of factors when determining a challenge to an elected official’s residency,” Melewsky said. “Things like ownership, time spent, and taxes paid would be subject to scrutiny. It is also important to note that residency challenges aren’t overseen by election officials. If someone wants to challenge residency, they have to file a lawsuit and the court would address the issue.”
‘I’m off the ballot’
Hammer has questioned whether Crowl had the legal authority to make the decision to remove him without taking the matter to the county election board. But, regardless, he agrees the signer from East Conemaugh Borough was invalid.
“I think, at this point, everyone knows how this should have been handled,” Hammer said. “You call the election board. They post a notice. They meet. They vote and I’m off the ballot.
“Had that happened, I would still be off the ballot had they gone through that channel, as opposed to the channel that they did. It’s just that one channel was right, one channel was wrong. But the result’s the same. Either way, I’m off the ballot. So it doesn’t really matter what channel they went through.”
Crowl consulted Cambria County Solicitor William Barbin before rejecting the East Conemaugh Borough signer.
Barbin referenced Pennsylvania Election Code section 2936 that states: “When any nomination petition, nomination certificate or nomination paper is presented in the office of the Secretary of the Commonwealth or of any county board of elections for filing within the period limited by this act, it shall be the duty of the said officer or board to examine the same” and “the action of said officer or board in refusing to receive and file any such nomination petition, certificate or paper, may be reviewed by the court upon an application to compel its reception as of the date when it was presented to the office of such officer or board.”
The law also says: “No nomination petition, nomination paper or nomination certificate shall be permitted to be filed if – (a) it contains material errors or defects apparent on the face thereof, or on the face of the appended or accompanying affidavits.”
Based on 2936 and Barbin’s legal approval, Crowl scratched the invalid name.
“It is my contention that is within Shirley’s power to do that,” Barbin said. “Now, if somebody objected to Shirley doing that, they could ask the election board to overturn it or they could go right to court and ask the court to overturn it.”
Barbin said he and Crowl were aware of Curt and Mary Lou Davis’ plan to challenge the petition before making their decision. “If we knew there was an error there, we had to do something about it,” Barbin said.
‘Requirements to run’
With Hammer off the ballot, Mayor Frank Janakovic is the only candidate in the Democratic Party primary.
John DeBartola is running in the Republican Party primary.
DeBartola said politics is playing a role in the filing of the legal challenge to Hammer’s petition, since Davis, a former Johnstown city manager, works part time at Alternative Community Resource Program, which was founded by Janakovic, the organization’s executive director. He said Janakovic and Davis are part of what he describes as the city’s “good-old-boy” political system that includes businessman Mark Pasquerilla and his Greater Johnstown Regional Partnership.
“So, I ask the question, what is the mayor so afraid of to go to such lengths to keep Jeff Hammer from being on the ballot?” DeBartola posted on Facebook. “What really is going on behind the scenes and why is the mayor aligning himself with the money interests in the community rather than just letting the people decide? When will the tax-paying citizens have a voice representing their concerns?”
DeBartola’s post accused Janakovic of “slandering” Hammer.
When asked to comment, Janakovic responded with a text: “The requirements to run for municipal office are quite simple – of age to run for office, reside in the city, minimally get 100 registered voters (of your party) who live in the city to sign your petition, and file in a timely manner! Same rules for all to get on the ballot!”
