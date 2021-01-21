During his 87 years of life, Ken Halverson was always eager to offer his hand, his service – and even his deep “bass” vocals – to the community he loved.
It’s all part of what will make him so irreplaceable in Somerset County, friends and family said.
The former state representative died Thursday, after spending generations serving the community as a real estate agent and longtime Somerset Rotary Club member who also sang in a popular barbershop quartet, his son, Dave Halverson, said.
From 1968 until 1980, Halverson served part of Somerset County as its 69th District representative in the state House of Representatives.
“He was Mr. Somerset. He promoted this town to the fullest,” his son, Dave, said.
The way his father served the community changed over the years – originally starting in the insurance business.
But he always wore a hat and was eager to spend time with people – whether it was several generations of his family, longtime friends or a family he’d met for a weekend home showing, Dave Halverson said.
“I think that’s why he enjoyed the real estate business so much. He loved meeting people,” he said.
Ann Persun, who currently serves as Somerset Rotary’s president, said there will be a “void” without Halverson.
Halverson wanted to make Somerset a better place for everyone, she said.
As a more than 40-year-Rotary member, “he exemplified our ‘Service above self’ motto,” she said.
He joined fellow members on humanitarian trips to struggling countries to offer aid. Closer to home, he served as a rotary president in the mid-’80s, leading by example, Persun said.
His wife, Rita, oldest son, Dave, and stepson, Mike, all ended up following in his footsteps to lead the organization in the years that followed, Persun said.
Somerset County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Ron Aldom said Halverson “genuinely” cared about Somerset.
He described him as a true optimist, who also always walked into a room with a smile and a willingness to serve.
Aldom said he cherishes a photo from a few years ago that shows him and Halverson – already well into his 80s – side by side in red Santa Claus hats, ringing bells for the Salvation Army.
“He never quit,” Aldom said.
State Rep. Carl Walker Metzgar was not yet born when Halverson finished up his career in the 69th District legislative office he now serves.
But he said his friend left an unforgettable mark – not just on him but in Harrisburg.
Colleagues often asked about him and shared fond memories, he said.
“His friendship and mentorship to me was priceless and I will miss his jovial way,” Metzgar said. “He always knew just what to say to brighten your day.”
Halverson also served in the military, John Kuhn said.
One of four stepchildren, Kuhn said he followed in Halverson’s footsteps and joined the National Guard in 1983 – a move that led to a career in the service.
“He was an inspiration to me,” he said.
Dave Halverson said his father developed health problems late last summer and discovered he had cancer in November.
It spread aggressively, despite efforts to fight it off, he said.
“But he didn’t let it get him down ... and he tried to smile through it right up to the end,” Halverson said. “That was just how Dad was. And he’ll leave quite a legacy.”
