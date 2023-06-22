ST. MICHAEL – Cambria County Coroner Jeffrey Lees was able to add another deputy to his busy office – following a split salary board vote and heated discussion over the idea.
Lees, whose annual caseload has surged from 1,800 in 2018 to as many as 2,500 annually, has pushed for extra help in response to a rise often tied to overdose and COVID-19 deaths.
He is dropping nine per-diem positions – six of which were filled – to add a fourth full-time deputy to the office.
But fellow county salary board member Ed Cernic Jr., the county’s controller and fiscal watchdog, took issue with the proposed swap, saying it will cost the county more than $30,000 in additional revenue that the commissioners didn’t budget for in 2023.
“A lot of the costs for the (per diem employees) aren’t spent each year, so it rolls back into the budget,” said Cernic, who motioned to table Lees’ proposal until budget talks begin in the fall.
“This is the wrong time to be talking about this.”
Cernic and President Commissioner Thomas Chernisky cast dissenting votes on the request.
Commissioners William “B.J.” Smith and Scott Hunt sided with Lees, saying he’s spent years, as directed, to try other ways to manage his caseload and costs only to have his lingering request for another full-time employee shot down year after year.
“Jeff’s request is not new. He’s been asking for (help) for years,” Hunt said, noting that Lees’ made the same request during prior budget talks.
Smith referenced the past week as an example of Lees’ challenging caseload. That included a death investigation involving two bodies found in a Cambria Township plane crash, a youth’s river drowning and other cases.
Fatal overdoses have been back on the rise again in recent years, even while COVID-19 deaths have dropped.
Lees credited Smith, a Democrat, and Hunt, a Republican, for their votes of support.
He said he’s had quality, dedicated per-diem deputy coroners on his staff for years. But most have other full-time jobs, or multiple jobs, and aren’t always available – unlike full-timers, who rotate on schedules that ensure staff is always on-call.
“All you have to do is pick up the newspaper or turn on the TV to see how busy we are. I don’t have a crystal ball to predict when one of these death investigations is going to occur,” Lees said.
Chernisky said the commissioners board asked Lees to find more per-diems to add more flexibility but that Lees never took the step.
“When you can’t control (when someone is available to work), it doesn’t matter how many people you have,” Lees responded after the meeting. “When we get called to a death scene at the middle of the night, someone needs to be there.”
He said cuts the office has made in recent years – eliminating part-time and clerical staff and now, per-diems, should enable the county to absorb the additional $18 per-hour position.
He said other county departments have been able to add full-time help in exchange for cutting per-diem staff.
Lees said the tough part is that it means saying farewell to his crew of as-available workers – some of whom have supported the office for decades.
“It’s bittersweet,” he said, “but it was the only way to get another full-time person. And that is a dire need.”
Lees said he was disappointed Cernic and Chernisky didn’t recognize that.
Both men said their decisions weren’t personal – rather, a matter of procedure and diligent budget practices.
“We should follow a process by advertising the per-diem positions before we make a decision to make government bigger,” Chernisky said.
David Hurst is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram @TDDavidHurst.
