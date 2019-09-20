Lee Initiatives Inc. will open its 13th annual grant cycle on Oct. 1 to provide local nonprofits with funding for programs that improve the health and well-being of the community.
To date, Lee Initiatives has provided more than $4.5 million to organizations whose work benefits the Johnstown community and surrounding areas served by the former Lee Hospital.
Last year, Lee Initiatives received 66 grant requests totaling more than $1.2 million, with 40 receiving $500,000 in funding.
Grant applications are expected to create meaningful change by addressing issues that can improve health and wellness with outcomes that would improve the health of those being served and make the community a better place.
Deadline for applications is Nov. 15.
Applications are available at www.leeinitiatives.com.
Information: 814-533-0751.
