Lee Initiatives Inc. has opened its 17th annual health and wellness grant cycle.
The opening initiatives provide an opportunity for local nonprofits to receive funding for programs that improve the health and well-being of our community.
For the past 16 years, Lee Initiatives Inc. has sponsored grant opportunities for community organizations whose work benefits the Greater Johnstown community and surrounding areas served by the former Lee Hospital.
Only one application per organization will be accepted.
The grant application is online at www.leeinitiatives.com.
Information: 814-533-0751, ext. 221.
