Lee Initiatives Inc. presented the Emily Lee Scholarship to 23 area students pursuing a career in health care.
Each student received a $2,000 scholarship.
Scholarship winners include, Cheyanne Beiswenger, Ashville; Lynne Brewer, Stoystown; Hailee Chapman, Cairnbrook; Chloe Croft, Johnstown; Kaley Fleck, Ebensburg; Mackenzie Flowers, Johnstown; Cydney Forcellini Mineral Point; Rylee Griffin, Windber; Madelyn Hudak, Portage; Nicole Kaiser, Windber; Jillian Kalinyak, Johnstown; Ethan Krawcion, Northern Cambria; Sierra LaPorta, Seanor; Hayden Lucas, Johnstown; Brook McDermott, Johnstown; Alexis McKendree, Johnstown; Kailyn Ribaric, Johnstown; Veronica Rozier, Johnstown; Kaylee Salamon, Johnstown; and Lorna Speigle, Boswell.
