JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Lee Initiatives has announced that area students can now apply for scholarships as part of the Emily Lee Scholarship Program.
The program is directed toward students pursuing a career in health care. Applicants are to be enrolled in a post-secondary, technology certification or a degree program.
The selection of grant recipients is based on academic excellence, financial need and volunteer involvement in the community. Applicant must live in the Bedford, Blair, Cambria or Somerset counties.
The scholarship program honors the vision of Emily Lee, wife of Dr. John K. Lee. Emily Lee bequeathed money from her estate toward the founding of a homeopathic hospital in her late husband’s name, which then became Lee Hospital.
Deadline to apply is May 31. Applications are available online only at www.leeinitiatives.com.
Information: 814-533-0751.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.