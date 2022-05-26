First responders and advocates for families across Cambria and Somerset counties have funding for projects thanks to Lee Initiatives Health & Wellness Endowment.

More than 40 organizations received a total of $600,000 in grants Thursday from Lee Initiatives.

Checks were presented in a room filled by dozens of people representing the recipient agencies.

"Without these funds, these projects would not become reality," Lee Initiatives Inc. CEO Jodi Clark said. "We at Lee Initiatives are grateful for the people who tirelessly work to improve the community."

With a grant of $40,000, the Cambria County Backpack Project plans to stabilize its weekend food program for 550 children in kindergarten through 12th grade, project director Kristen Villarrial said. 

The grant will fund a permanent coordinator position that will be crucial as the program grows, she said. 

"We have two new school districts joining us next fall and we are talking with a third new district," Villarrial said. "We've increased the nutritional value of the items we include in the backpacks that we send home with children, and we make sure it is enough for a whole weekend. It's often the case that the children need it for a whole weekend."

The Cambria County Drug Coalition was awarded a grant of $20,000, which was accepted Thursday by its executive director, Natalie Kauffman.

"It is encouraging and inspiring to have the philanthropic agencies in the city support our vision of drug-free communities," Kauffman said. "This grant is, in part, a match we need to receive our federal grant, all of which will support daily operations for youth drug prevention, hope of recovery and reducing stigma."

Sandyvale Memorial Gardens and Conservancy in Johnstown was awarded $2,500 toward the development of a healing garden with wind chimes, sensory plants, a meditation area, all accessible to people with disabilities. 

"We wanted to build a healing garden mainly because of the problem of addiction, which impacts entire families," said Diana Kabo, Sandyvale president. "The community needs a space where they can come and sit and contemplate."

She said the garden is planned to be the size of half of a football field, and the plants chosen for it will have qualities that apply to more than one of the five senses so that people of any degree of disability can enjoy it through touching the plants and smelling them as well as seeing them. 

"We had a nurse and a paraplegic man visit Sandyvale, and they guided us about what we need in it," Kabo said. "And just the fact that people who have conditions that challenge them physically and mentally, we want to give them a place to contemplate and heal."

Founded in 2005, the Lee Initiatives Health and Wellness Endowment was established as the legacy of Lee Hospital to improve the health and well-being of the residents of the area served by the former Lee Hospital in western Pennsylvania.

Since its inception, the endowment has awarded nearly $7.5 million in grants to local organizations. 

Lee Initiatives Health & Wellness Endowment 2022 grants

Lee Initiatives Health & Wellness Endowment grant recipients 2022
Adams Township Volunteer Fire Company – $2,500
Bethlen Home – $35,000
Blacklick Valley Foundation and Ambulance – $1,200
Cambria City Mission – $5,000
Cambria County Backpack Project – $40,000
Cambria County Drug Coalition – $20,000
Cambria & Somerset Conservancy – $5,000
Carrolltown VFC – $2,000
Catholic Charities – $15,000
CEM – $10,000
Community Arts Center – $3,000
Cover Hill Volunteer Fire Company – $2,500
Dauntless Volunteer Fire Company – $1,500
Destiny's Outreach – $10,000
Easter Seals – $30,000
Girl Scouts – $5,000
Greater Johnstown Career and Technical Center – $10,600
Greater Pittsburgh Food Bank – $40,000
Greenwood Volunteer Fire Company – $2, 500
Highlands Health Free Medical Clinic – $45,000
Hope Volunteer Fire Company – $2,500
Jackson Township Volunteer Fire Company – $15,000
Keystone Regional Fire & Rescue – $2,500
Laurel Highlands Alzheimer's Foundation – $30,000
Laurel View Village – $25,000
New Day Inc. – $10,000
Northern Cambria Public Library $1,200
Oakland Volunteer Fire Company – $2,500
Operation Beyoutiful $15,000
Peniel – $20,000
Portage Volunteer Fire Company – $1,000
Run Home Camp – $5,000
Sandyvale Memorial Gardens $2,500
Scalp Level/ Paint Volunteer Fire Company – $10,000
Somerset Mobile Food Bank – $25,000
Southmont Volunteer Fire Company – $2,500
St. Vincent DePaul Food for Families – $45,000
The Learning Lamp – $20,000
Twin Lakes Center – $10,000
United Methodist Human Services – $15,000
United Way of the Laurel Highlands – $15,000
Veteran Community Initiative Inc. – $25,000
Westmont Family Counseling – $12,000
YWCA $2,500
Total: $600,000

Russ O'Reilly is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat.

