Leaving The Classroom | 'More like a firefighter': Teachers stepping away point to wages, testing, lack of respect

This is the first part of a three-day CNHI News Service series on the national teacher shortage.
JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Former teachers who have left the profession in the Johnstown region say they were motivated by a mix of factors – including wages that were too low when compared to duties asked of them, a lack of respect from students and parents, complications of standardized testing, and concerns about their health.
“Expectations are always mounting for teachers,” former Greater Johnstown School District teacher Vicki Thomas said. “In school today, teachers are pushed beyond their limits and told, ‘Great. Good job. Now go back and do it again tomorrow.’ ”
After three decades, Thomas retired from teaching in 2021 after a battle with health issues that she said took a back seat to her job.
Thomas started and finished her career at Greater Johnstown. She initially worked as an emotional support teacher and taught K-12 special education, then earned her English certification and finished her years teaching that subject.
Thomas said the issues facing teachers these days are “very complex” and that the negative changes “were subtle and creeping” throughout the years.
That’s led to fewer people pursuing careers in education and others, such as Thomas, leaving the profession.
‘Not data points’
According to a Pennsylvania Department of Education report, there has been a 36% decrease over the past 10 years in the number of Instructional I certifications, which cover all core subjects, and a 45% drop in Instructional II certificates that involve similar areas of study.
One of the biggest problems facing teachers, Thomas said, was a greater focus on data for funding education.
“People are not data points,” Thomas said. “I feel like, in the past few years, people became data points.”
She added that tying school funding to data and lumping students into comparative groups by grade levels only harms students and removes the personal touch of teaching – a hallmark of the profession.
Another issue she brought up was the lack of respect for educators from parents and students.
Nancy Behe, a cosmetology teacher at Greater Johnstown High School, agreed. She said a lack of respect – by everyone from legislators to local families – also has led to vacancies in the teaching profession.
Numerous other responsibilities have been piled onto teachers, as well. They now serve as parents, therapists and life coaches, as well as educators.
“Teachers have 10 different roles they’re fulfilling,” Behe said.
Pay is an additional concern cited by Behe, who explained that starting wages often don’t match the education needed for the job.
Behe has experienced the teacher shortage firsthand, in and out of the classroom. She is the president of the Greater Johnstown Education Association, works with the Pennsylvania State Education Association and is one of six directors from Pennsylvania for the National Education Association.
She also cited a lack of substitute teachers as another concern.
‘Never recovered’
Although educators have drawn attention to a growing shortage for years, the COVID-19 pandemic put a spotlight on the matter.
Behe said that, when students were learning from home during the pandemic, it gave parents a look behind the curtain at what teachers deal with on a daily basis. However, three years later, nothing has been resolved, she said.
“Before the pandemic, we had issues,” Behe said. “During the pandemic, we saw the issues multiply … (and) after the pandemic, we’ve never recovered.”
Rachel Aufman recently left the teaching field and now works for a private business. She said it seems that a lack of parenting at home allows students to bring bad attitudes into the classroom.
Aufman spent eight years teaching business classes in Virginia before moving back to Johnstown, where she taught the same subject in the area for eight months before deciding it was best to turn in her chalk and eraser.
She cited her mental health as the main reason she left. After almost 10 years, she “was just always so worn out,” she said. She also noted that teaching for standardized testing overshadowed the process.
“I got to the point with the job that I didn’t want to go to work,” Aufman said. “I just dreaded it.”
Aufman noted a recent cultural shift that made her job much harder.
While working in Virginia, she assigned a project about food and received the ire of a parent afterward. She was informed that one of her students had an eating disorder, that the assignment acted as a trigger and that she should have known better.
‘Putting out fires’
Patricia Harrington pursued a career in education because of what she described as the “lightbulb moment” when a student understands a concept.
But more than 10 years in the business wasn’t enough to keep her there.
Harrington said she retired from her position at Greater Johnstown for better peace of mind.
“It just got to the point where things were affecting my mental health,” she said. “I turned into a person I did not recognize, and I did not like what I had become. Kids today are so needy, and there’s things we as teachers are not trained for.”
Unable to meet students’ needs, Harrington was frustrated by the feeling that she was failing them.
“These past few years, I felt more like a firefighter,” she said. “I spent most of my time putting out fires instead of teaching.”
Beyond teachers
Local school administrators say they’ve experienced few complications related to the teacher shortage. Instead, district leaders said they’ve had more problems finding support staff, including custodians and cooks, especially in part-time roles.
Some area districts, including Conemaugh Valley and North Star, experienced difficulty filling teaching positions leading up to the new school year last fall because of a reduced candidate pool.
Nicole Dull, Conemaugh Township Area School District superintendent, noted a “sharp decrease” in teacher applications that has made hiring more challenging.
Ferndale Area School District Superintendent Jeffrey Boyer said his team recently had trouble finding certified candidates for chemistry, business, and computer and information technology teaching positions.
Those jobs were filled with teachers with emergency certifications, but Boyer noted an “archaic certification system” and an all-time-low number of teacher candidates as reasons for these troubles.
Molly Pilcher earned her teaching degree in 2021 and is one of the emergency-certified teachers at Ferndale. She specialized in biology, but when the district couldn’t fill a chemistry teaching position, she received her qualifications for that subject.
Pilcher said she was somewhat worried about entering the teaching field when she graduated from college because of the negative reports she’d heard and the growing responsibilities of educators.
So far, her experience has been positive.
“I am having a lot of fun with it,” Pilcher said. “I’m really enjoying the profession.”
‘Greater heroes’
Thomas and Aufman said that raising teachers’ wages could be a possible incentive to attract more people to the profession.
Other fixes the pair suggested were removing cellphones from schools because they are a distraction; administrators trusting their educators more; increasing discipline for students; and more planning time worked into the schedule.
Thomas said she’d like to see the field of education reimagined entirely. As it stands now, she said, teachers aren’t able to connect with students and that’s the point of the profession.
“It’s about getting them to find their potential,” she said. “Any of those teachers who are in a classroom who are still there right now are greater heroes than anyone else in our society.”
Behe said solutions that may help entice more people to pursue teaching careers include teachers’ unions recruiting more by talking to students, visiting colleges, making sure students understand the job and providing more scholarships.