MEYERSDALE, Pa. – Somerset County’s trail program will net $12,000 through an agreement that will allow Columbia Gas to add a new regulating station to its existing infrastructure near the Great Allegheny Passage in Meyersdale.
County officials said on Wednesday that the 750-square-foot station will be located across the street and more than 75 feet uphill from the rural hiking and biking trail itself.
Canonsburg-based Columbia Gas already has a gas line supplying the Meyersdale area in that corridor, and the station is needed to better maintain the operation, Somerset County President Commissioner Gerald Walker said.
The right-of-way agreement allows the company to travel along GAP property to access the site, he added.
The agreement involves a section of land near the Meyersdale train station, said Somerset County Parks and Trails Director Lindsay Baer.
She said the company recognizes that the project is being built near the popular trail and that measures needed to be taken to ensure the station doesn’t “stand out.”
Columbia Gas is considering the idea of planting native plants and flowers for a pollinator garden that would attract bees, butterflies and other important insects, Baer said.
“If anything, it’s going to look even nicer” in that area, she said.
