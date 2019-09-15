Veterans, like all other segments of society, face issues with drug addiction, but also posses their own special challenges when addressing the problem.
So, on Sept. 24, Veteran Community Initiatives, Cambria County Drug Coalition and Pennsylvania Department of Education plan to hold the inaugural “Veterans Understanding the Risk Factors of Addiction” forum at Mirage Banquet Facility, 800 Scalp Ave., Richland Township.
“I think there are microcosms of the same problems facing veterans that are in the general public,” VCI Director Tom Caulfield said. “But I think, a lot of times, especially our newer veterans, returning veterans, there’s the added tension of going back to a different lifestyle and starting a new life, whether they’re going back to school or whether they got a job or anything.”
The event will include presentations given by Gina Riordan and Kathy Strain, from Drug Free Workplace PA – “Addiction 101: Drugs, Brain, and Behaviors,” “Signs and Symptoms of Substance Misuse” and “Advocating for Your Loved One: Addiction and the Criminal Justice System.”
A speaker panel will take place at the end of the symposium that is scheduled to run from 8:15 a.m. until 1 p.m.
“I thought this would be a great opportunity for us to expand our so-called horizon through this learning session,” Caulfield said.
Reservations can be made by calling 814-255-0355.
