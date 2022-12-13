JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Leah Spangler, president and CEO of The Learning Lamp and Ignite Education Solutions, has been chosen as the vice chair of the new state advisory council on early childhood education and care.
She was appointed to the council by Gov. Tom Wolf, who created the group in October as a way to curtail state academic performance and test scores that continue to decline.
The concept is to invest in the early stages of education to help issues later on.
"An investment in our youngest community members is an investment in the future of Pennsylvania," Spangler said in a release. "Quality early learning and care is crucial to the commonwealth, its families and employers.
"When Pennsylvania's children succeed, our communities, workforce and economy thrive. I look forward to serving all Pennsylvanians in this role."
Establishment of the SAC is a new incarnation of the Pennsylvania Early Learning Council.
The five standing subcommittees of the group include physical behavioral and mental health; access to programs; child care certification and quality rating; professional development; and diversity, equity and inclusion.
Spangler said he's eager to join the others are the state level and help solve problems and advance solutions and strategies to help children, parents who rely on quality care, and the businesses that employ them
