In order to help students prepare for the coming school year, the Learning Lamp will be offering a skill builder program this summer.
Students in kindergarten through 12th grade are eligible for the program that will focus on core content areas such as reading and math. Students in sixth through 12th grades will also explore subjects such as science.
Once a brief online assessment is completed, a personalized learning plan will be developed for each student.
The lessons will be available all day so students can work at their own pace and will be competency based so there is no time wasted on already known material.
Families can choose a self-guided course for $50 or one with teacher support for a minimum of $70. Tuition assistance is available for those that qualify.
Parents are encouraged to call the Learning Lamp at 814-262-0732, ext. 234, before July 17 to register.
For more information, visit www.thelearninglamp.org.
