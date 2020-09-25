Fetal Alcohol Syndrome and the related spectrum disorder are “100% preventable,” The Learning Lamp Prevention Specialist Marlene Singer said.
However, in the United States, two out of 1,000 births are affected by the syndrome and 40,000 babies are affected by the disorder each year, according to a new educational video from the childcare provider.
The syndrome is the most involved end of the disorder spectrum and can result in sometimes severe birth defects.
“Once a brain is damaged because of alcohol, you can’t change it,” Singer said.
To raise awareness about this issue, Singer created the eight-minute video to share with partners of The Learning Lamp, such as Beginnings Inc. and WIC, which in-turn will share it with clients.
Funding provided by the Cambria County Drug and Alcohol Program assisted Singer in creating the video and future virtual educational modules to inform the public about the dangers of pregnant women consuming alcohol.
A variety of issues can result from this action, including birth defects and developmental delays.
“Individuals might not understand that even one drop can impact the development of the fetus,” said Fred Oliveros, county drug and alcohol program administrator.
When a pregnant woman consumes alcohol, the fetus absorbs the alcohol through the placenta, which connects the two.
Singer said because the baby’s organs aren’t fully developed the alcohol remains in its system longer, which interferes with normal development.
“Remember this: Women who are using alcohol and are sexually active without contraception are at risk of having a baby that may have FAS or FASD symptoms,” the video states.
There are up to 120 symptoms for Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder and children, teens and adults often struggle with it undiagnosed.
In Pennsylvania alone, 75,000 individuals are affected.
The disorder can manifest as learning problems and behavioral issues in children, Singer said, adding that she’s seen it “a lot in preschools” where a child is unable to learn properly, sit still or is “very defiant.”
Once diagnosed, intervention programs can help a person suffering with FAS or FASD, but there is no cure.
September is FAS and FASD awareness month, which is why The Learning Lamp released the first module now.
It was decided to share it as a video in order to increase the number of people that will get to view it due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The next video is set to be released in the next few weeks, and will be designed to help childcare providers.
Oliveros said the goal of the project is to inform the public and prevent women from consuming alcohol while pregnant.
By taking this information directly to the targeted demographic, he believes it will be effective.
