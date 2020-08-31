A $5,000 grant recently received by The Learning Lamp will fund improvements to the education-focused nonprofit’s newest child care center in Northern Cambria, leaders there said.
Part of the grant, which was given by Ronald McDonald House Charities (RHMC) of Mid-Penn Region, will go to pay for a room divider for a large upper-floor play room.
The remainder of the money will be used next spring to resurface the center’s outdoor play space.
“At a time when many child care centers have closed or are struggling to remain afloat in the wake of COVID-19, our area is fortunate to have community partners like RHMC of Mid-Penn Region in their corner,” Leah Spangler, president and CEO of The Learning Lamp, said in a press release.
The Learning Lamp Center for Children in Northern Cambria is located at 1102 Maple Ave., the former premises of Coal Country Child Care, which closed earlier this year. The space was reopened under the auspices of The Learning Lamp in July.
The center is now enrolling children.
More information is available online at thelearninglamp.org or by contacting Karen Machak, childcare programs manager for The Learning Lamp, by calling 814-262-0732, ext. 301.
