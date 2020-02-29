Regionally, there aren’t that many opportunities for those in the early childhood education (ECE) field to get more training, which is why The Learning Lamp decided to hold its own conference on the subject March 14.
Early childhood professionals will gather at the Living and Learning Center on the Pitt-Johnstown campus, Learning Lamp and Ignite Education Solutions CEO Leah Spangler said, to hear from a full day of speakers who specialize in ECE and participate in workshops.
That includes professionals from the field such as education consultants Lisa Gragg and De Voka Gordon, Title I interventionist Lori Kiser and STARS Quality Manager Janine Pagano.
Spangler, who helped organize the conference, explained that because her institution has seen a lack of professional development for its own employees on ECE, organizers decided to build a conference to fill that gap.
“Early childhood education sets a child on a positive path for life,” Spangler said.
The event, which will be from 7:45 a.m. to 4 p.m., is designed around the “types of things that are really meaningful for people working in Early Childhood Education,” according to a press release.
This includes strengthening the academic and social and emotional learning of young children.
Thanks to $15,000 from the Community Foundation for the Alleghenies, the conference got off the ground and assisted in lowering the cost of admission to attendees.
Community Foundation associate director Angie Berzonski said the organization is happy to help with the conference and to be able to sponsor a field that impacts children not just in the short term but the long term as well.
According to her, the foundation has identified early childhood education and community and economic development as primary funding objectives for the next three years.
The goal is to provide more eligibility and enrollment in early education while getting ECE locations in the area to become high quality centers.
Statewide advocacy campaign Start Strong PA information says that only 32% of the child-care capacity in Cambria County currently meets high-quality standards.
None of the child-care capacity in Somerset County meets the same standards, according to the group.
Berzonski said the foundation is trying to improve those statistics by offering grants in early childhood education efforts in 2020 and 2021.
“This isn’t just a Johnstown thing but a regional thing, and I think that really speaks to the need for professional development opportunities for early childhood education,” Spangler said.
All of the registration fees from the event, which range from $25 to $50, depending on county, and $10 for students, will be donated back to the early childhood fund at the Community Foundation of the Alleghenies, once conference costs are covered, Berzonski said.
That money will then “be used for future grantmaking in the area of ECE,” she explained.
Spangler said there’s a number of people who have reserved space at the conference, but there’s still time to register by visiting www.thelearninglamp.com and clicking on the conference flyer on the home page.
The deadline is March 6.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.