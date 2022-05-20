The Learning Lamp has launched new programing for child care teachers across the state.
“Best Day Ever!” is easy-to-access, turn-key programming made up of free week-long themed units that use already available and affordable materials.
“(These) lessons are aligned with common core standards, ensuring students reinforce concepts taught over the school year,” Learning Lamp President and CEO Leah Spangler said in a statement. “And when high-quality contents are available to all child care programs at little or no cost, all children benefit – regardless of income or where they live.”
In exchange for access to “Best Day Ever!,” The Learning Lamp asks that child care organizations provide feedback and recommendations through a survey.
Those that do will be entered into a drawing to win a $200 Amazon gift card at the end of the summer.
To access the plans, teachers and directors should visit thelearninglamp.org/shared-services-child-care-providers/best-day-ever to register and gain access to the lesson plans or call 814-262-0732, ext.227.
