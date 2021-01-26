The Learning Lamp has been chosen to lead a regional early childhood education apprenticeship program through a statewide effort to attract and retain quality early learning employees by offering free educational opportunities.
Through the Early Childhood Education Apprenticeship program, child care workers will have access to a number of academic pathways by combining on-the-job work experience with in-person or online college courses.
That includes a Child Development Associate credential, associate’s or bachelor’s degree in child development or early childhood at little to no cost – even a state teaching certification or master’s degree.
All of this is funded through Pennsylvania’s State System of Higher Education’s Professional Development Organization at Shippensburg University.
Leah Spangler, president and CEO of The Learning Lamp, described the approach as a “fantastic learning model for adults.”
“The Early Childhood Apprenticeship program will do two major things for our region: provide people working in child care and early learning an opportunity to build their skills and earn a degree at no cost and improve the quality of care for children in participating child care programs,” she said.
The Learning Lamp’s involvement stems from the Pennsylvania Office of Child Development and Early Learning’s decision to pick the district 1199C Training and Upgrading Fund in Philadelphia to oversee development of the program.
That group ultimately selected The Learning Lamp to lead the way in the area.
Spangler thinks that’s because her organization has been working on the apprenticeship for nearly four years by building relationships and exploring ways to make it possible in the region.
“We were selected to lead the initiative locally through an application process,” Spangler said. “I believe they chose us because of our demonstrated commitment to the apprenticeship model.”
As a regional coordinator, The Learning Lamp will recruit and assist in coordinating apprenticeships for workers and early learning providers across Cambria, Somerset, Bedford, Blair and Clearfield counties.
An initial cohort of seven apprentices has already completed the program, and The Learning Lamp has started another 11 participants – four of which are continuing on to get an associate’s degree in early childhood education.
