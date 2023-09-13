During this week’s Appalachian Regional Commission Conference, local child care and education advocate Leah Spangler addressed the crowd about the intersection of family services and the workforce.
The Learning Lamp and Ignite Educational Solutions president and CEO spoke during the second break-out session on Tuesday during the two-day event.
Her presentation was titled “Building Family Support Systems into Workforce Development Projects.”
She also touched on the “broken economic model of child care and the challenge of staffing programs when wages cannot compete with other industry sectors.”
“I think it went really well,” Spangler said on Wednesday.
“We had a lot of good feedback from the audience.”
She said people often don’t connect child care to workforce development, but the two are symbiotic.
Without child care options, parents of young children are forced to leave the workforce.
According to a February Read Nation study, the annual cost of Pennsylvania’s “child care crisis” is more than $6 billion annually – there’s a significant worker shortage, with more than 30,000 children on waiting lists statewide.
That’s nearly double a 2020 Pennsylvania Chamber of Commerce study that estimated the loss at $3.47 billion.
These figures represent lost earnings, productivity and revenue for employee absences and turnover as a result of child care shortages.
“Child care is an essential element of the workforce system,” Spangler said. “We must invest in the child care system to ensure parents can stay on the job and earn wages to support their families. Child care is not only good for children and families; it’s good for our economy.”
The annual two-day ARC gathering was held in Kentucky this year with a focus “on the importance of resiliency and collaboration in the region.”
Digital equity, health care and higher education were also discussed by the participants.
The Appalachian Regional Commission is an economic development partnership of the federal government and 13 state governments that focuses on hundreds of counties throughout the Appalachian region.
The Learning Lamp is a 2022 ARC Partnerships for Opportunity and Workforce and Economic Revitalization grantee.
That money is being used to fund Child Care Works for the Southern Alleghenies, which is an initiative aiming to increase access to child care through a multi-pronged approach in a six-county region that includes new and existing child care providers.
Spangler said one of the benefits of attending the ARC function is getting to collaborate with others who are working to solve similar issues.
For example, she presented with a representative from a Virginia organization that is helping child care programs better understand finances in order to operate more efficiently and sustainably as businesses.
