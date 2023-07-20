JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The Learning Lamp has launched its annual Be the Change fundraiser that invites residents to increase access to early childhood education programs through donations to piggy banks around the area.
These hand-painted banks will be on display at partner businesses, such as Coney Island, Nyko's Restaurant, Sublime Hair Salon Westmont, The Morning Grind and Bantly Hardware, through Aug. 15.
For more information and a complete list of locations, visit thelearninglamp.org.
