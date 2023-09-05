JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The Learning Lamp will hold a family fun day with entertainment to celebrate the organization’s 20th anniversary.
The “Be Our Guest” event will be held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at Peoples Natural Gas Park, 90 Johns Street in downtown Johnstown.
Admission is free and attendees are encouraged to wear their favorite Disney attire.
The Little Mermen, described as the ultimate Disney cover band, will perform classics from several popular movies, including “Frozen,” “The Lion King” and “Moana,” at 1 p.m. and the Rock and Roll Pet Store kids’ show will be on stage from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Several food trucks will also be available.
For more information, visit thelearninglamp.org.
