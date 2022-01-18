The Learning Lamp has received a $500,000 grant from the 1889 Foundation to support Child Care Works for Somerset County.
This represents a “a major expansion of child care services” for that area.
“1889 Foundation’s support of Child Care Works for Somerset validates the importance of child care in ensuring Somerset County has the workforce it needs to advance the region’s economy and prepare the next generation to build a strong community,” Learning Lamp President and CEO Leah Spangler said in a release.
The Child Care Works project will more than double the capacity of the center to 134 slots. That will result in the hiring of nearly 30 new staff members.
Additionally, the location – a former health club – is undergoing renovations that include spaces for gross motor activities, classrooms and child-sized restrooms. Existing classrooms will be split into separate sound-proof learning areas to “improve children’s ability to concentrate and fully engage in activities.”
“Child care is a critical part of a healthy community – parents can’t be part of the workforce without it,” said Susan Mann, president of the 1889 Foundation. “Further, research shows that 80% of a child’s brain development occurs between birth and age 3, so the quality of child care is vitally important. This project will significantly increase the availability of quality child care in an underserved, rural area.”
Increasing childcare slots in Somerset County will help offset those lost due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Even before the pandemic, there have historically been more children who are eligible for free preschool and PA Pre-K Counts each year than there are slots available,” Spangler said. “That means families who can’t afford to send their children to preschool may be left with no other options. We are excited to be moving forward with this project to address that.”
For more about the Child Care Works for Somerset project or to contribute, visit www.thelearninglamp.org/about-us/child-care-works-for-somerset.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.