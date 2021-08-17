The Learning Lamp has earned Standards for Excellence recertification through the Pennsylvania Association of Nonprofit Organizations accreditation program.
“Standards for Excellence provides a clear framework for nonprofits to improve operations,” Learning Lamp President and CEO Leah Spangler said in a release. “It has helped us build a stronger, more resilient organization. I would recommend the Standards process to any organization that is committed to becoming better and wants to ensure future sustainability.”
The process for earning the accreditation includes ensuring an organization meets the high standards, is compliant with nonprofit governance and meets legal requirements, among other requirements.
At this time, The Learning Lamp is the only nonprofit in Cambria, Somerset or Bedford counties that has earned the designation. It first received the certification in 2007.
“The voluntary Standards for Excellence certification program aims to empower nonprofit organizations with tools and resources to operate with transparency and at the highest level in nonprofit governance, management and operations,” the press release said.
In addition to this designation, The Learning Lamp also received a commendation on an effective and thorough strategic planning process.
