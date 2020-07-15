Brightly painted walls and colorful toys await children at the newly redesigned Learning Lamp Child Care Center at Northern Cambria.
To show off the space and introduce it to prospective parents, an open house was held Wednesday.
“I’m just excited about the facility,” center Director Catherine Byers said.
She was hired by The Learning Lamp in the beginning of March, not long after the agency agreed to reopen the center, and has been part of the remodeling effort ever since.
Byers said it’s amazing to see what the space looked like before and compare it to what it looks like now.
Coal Country Daycare previously occupied the space, but earlier this year closed its doors.
That’s when Coal Country Hangout, a teen center above the daycare, reached out to The Learning Lamp and inquired about reopening.
Using a grant from the Community Foundation for the Alleghenies, the organization was able to work on the facility it leases from Coal Country and get it up and running.
During the open house, community members and curious parents stopped by, Child Care Program Manager Karen Machak said.
In total, this will be the 20th licensed early education site that The Learning Lamp operates and the fifth child care center.
Machak said it was “very exciting” to be able to open a center in the middle of a pandemic and offer quality care options for area families.
There are about eight families interested in enrolling their children at the facility thus far, and Machak believes there will be more signing up.
The center is licensed to care for around 70 children between infants and 5 years old, though Byers said they expect to start out much smaller.
She thinks the endeavor will be challenging but said she’s up for it because she loves being around children.
Depending on registration, the daycare will officially open at the end of July or beginning of August.
It’ll operate from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and also offer before- and after-school care for children up to 12 years of age.
Byers said she has quite a few goals for the business, but her main objective is to make it succeed.
For more information or to register students, parents can call Byers at 814-420-8638, Machak at 814-262-0732, ext. 301, or by visiting www.thelearninglamp.org.
