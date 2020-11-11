The Learning Lamp Preschool at Claysburg and Claysburg Kimmel Elementary are working to collect new children’s winter outerwear for the United Way of Blair County’s Toasty Toddler program.
New winter hats, coats, scarves, gloves and snow suits in sizes newborn through 5T and extra-small through medium can be donated through Friday.
Outerwear can be dropped off at The Learning Lamp’s main office at 2025 Bedford St. in Johnstown and Claysburg-Kimmel Elementary at 240 CK Elementary Drive in Claysburg.
For more information, contact The Learning Lamp at 814-262-0732.
