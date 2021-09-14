GEISTOWN, Pa. – Bill Colvin, co-owner of Young American Furniture in Geistown, stood in his parking lot on Tuesday and surveyed the new roundabout being constructed in place of the former Cloverleaf intersection.
"The roundabout, in the long run, will be something good," he said.
Swank Construction Co. began work on the third phase of the project Monday, allowing vehicles to travel on the eastern side of Scalp Avenue near Richland. Drivers could use the designated lane to navigate the thoroughfare while traffic on the northern side of Belmont Street could use the rotary to travel from the Bedford Street Extension and Nees Avenue side.
Since construction began this spring, there haven't been any big issues connected to the project, Colvin said.
Young American lost its secondary entrance off Scalp Avenue. Colvin said he fields calls every now and then from customers trying to get to his store. And, occasionally, tractor-trailer drivers delivering to the business have a difficult time negotiating the lot.
Despite that, the business owner maintains a positive attitude about the $7.8 million project.
"Progress," Colvin said. "You've got to go with the updated thing. I think once the hype dies down, it'll be good."
As for sales, there's been more, but he credits the COVID-19 pandemic for the increase because more people are purchasing office furniture because they're working from home, he said.
'It'll help my store'
"It's a sign of the times," Jim Koshute said while getting gas at Stem's Cloverleaf Quick Shop.
He's lived in that area for most of his life.
Koshute said he grew up in Belmont and often rode his bike, jogged and traveled under the Scalp Avenue bridge being replaced as part of PennDOT safety improvements to the corridor.
Although he's not upset about the update, he considered the structure solid and the intersection "just fine the way it was."
Bob Stem, owner of Stem's, spoke to a foreman on the project then stepped back to take in the scope of the work from the front of his business.
"In the long run, I think it'll help my store," he said.
Once the leg connected to Belmont Street is finished in about two weeks it will run past his Quick Shop.
However, his business is hurting at the moment because navigating the construction to get there isn't easy, he said.
The only access to Stem's, Cernic's Cycle World and The Orchard is by turning right off Bedford Street where the original ramp to Belmont was located.
Stem said he had a few confused customers at first, but that has subsided.
Many ignored the "Road Closed" signs on Belmont and used that option to enter and exit his parking lot on Tuesday.
'They all hate it'
Not everyone is as upbeat about the new roundabout.
Many residents have taken to social media to speak out about the work.
"That roundabout is horrible," Diana Kasprzyk said as she checked out on Monday at Ideal Geistown.
Kathy Osborne, store manager, agreed, and said that when work began, business at the grocery declined significantly.
Since a large portion has been completed and residents became used to the new traffic patterns, that's turned around – but the manager is still concerned.
Osborne regularly hears from customers about their dislike of the roundabout.
"They all hate it," she said. "I hate it."
Kasprzyk added that she doesn't like traveling in the area because of the work and will be avoiding the rotary once it's fully operational.
Osborne is worried that others will do the same, leading to further decline in business.
She also noted that there's been about a handful of accidents since construction started – more than what she remembers when the Cloverleaf was there.
'Par for the course'
Nick Zakucia, Geistown police chief, said the number of accidents after work began is "about par for the course."
"Have accidents gone up since the construction? I don't believe so," he said.
The only issue he's aware of since the roundabout opened on Monday was an individual going the wrong way and hopes the number of accidents in the area will go down because of the change.
For Melissa Goch, who lives in Richland Township and shops at Ideal, the construction hasn't impeded her life.
"It sounds like it'll be nice," she said while putting groceries into her vehicle. "I just hope I know where to go."
She was more interested in what will be done to the middle of the roundabout – whether a statue or some greenery will be added.
Stem wondered the same and said he'd like to see it decorated similar to Ligonier's rotary.
The Geistown roundabout is expected to be completed by mid-November 2022.
PennDOT did not respond to a phone call from The Tribune-Democrat seeking a time line update on Tuesday.
