ADDISON, Pa. – An expert from Pennsylvania’s Water Agency Response Network is working alongside Addison Area Water Authority officials to find a leak preventing the community from refilling its reservoir.
The issue has water authority officials urging Addison residents to conserve water, and portable supplies are being hauled in to serve the agency’s 141 customers, authority member Kevin Nogroski said.
The authority was midway into a nearly $450,000 system upgrade project when the first of several leaks was noticed, he said.
“I’ve been serving on the water authority since the 1990s, and nothing like this has ever happened,” Nogroski said. “It’s unprecedented for us.”
The community, including dozens of residents of Addison Township, is served by a well system, with water transported four miles to the borough’s reservoir. Midway along the line, the water passes through a chlorination building – and one leak was already tracked down near that area, Nogroski said.
It’s possible that the act of shutting down water transmission and then restarting it caused another leak, he added, but it’s too soon to tell.
Authority crews were walking through rural woodlands on Tuesday trying to locate the leak.
The water authority issued a boil water advisory that will remain in place until further notice.
Bottled drinking water continues to be distributed at the Addison Volunteer Fire Department, state Rep. Matthew Dowling’s office reported in a release to the public.
Residents are urged to use bottled water for drinking and cooking. Portable toilets are also on site.
Somerset County Emergency Management Agency Director Joel Landis said portable “water buffaloes” containing water that isn’t suitable to drink are located at the following locations in Addison:
• Addison Volunteer Fire Department, 7214 National Pike;
• Anchor In, 7780 National Pike;
• and St. John Lutheran Church, 653 Main St.
“Right now,” Nogroski said, “we’re just urging people to be patient. We’re doing everything we can.”
