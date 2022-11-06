VINTONDALE, Pa. – The Cambria County Department of Emergency Services reported line leaking at the compressor station along Dishong Mountain Road on Sunday.
The department said that the leak is a high PSI leak at the station at 555 Dishong Mountain Road, and representatives from Equitrans Midstream Corp. were on scene around 8 p.m. and at the time were awaiting a contractor to assist shutting it off sometime Sunday night or Monday.
The department said that there is no hazard to the public and the leak, which began earlier Sunday afternoon, will continue to make a loud hissing noise until it is shut off and repaired.
The leak initially prompted Dishong Mountain Road to be closed in both directions for a portion of time until the incident could be contained to the road directly to the station.
