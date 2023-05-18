Leah Spangler

Education transforms lives. Every single child should have an enriching educational experience that prepares him or her for the future.
Unfortunately, our schools and students face a crisis that makes this nearly impossible.
In my 20 years in education, many issues have impacted our region’s schools, including COVID-19, a lack of funding, heightened emotional and behavioral needs of students, and an onslaught of school threats and violence.
As educators, we have no choice but to navigate these problems as best we can to ensure students are learning and growing.
Today’s children face yet another enormous challenge – a lack of teachers and other professionals in the classroom.
Schools are struggling to fill open positions. The situation is dire and getting worse.
In 2010, 20,000 teachers were certified in Pennsylvania. Last year, the number was closer to 4,000. The number of people pursuing teacher certification in Pennsylvania has been on the decline for years.
Teachers in the baby boomer generation are retiring, while some younger teachers are leaving the profession due to frustration, burnout and low pay. While all schools suffer, those serving our most vulnerable children struggle most to fill classroom positions.
It’s a complex problem that needs solutions now.
Our schools should be inviting and nurturing environments for our students and teachers. That means we need to improve aspects of the teaching profession including pay, mentoring and opportunities for professional growth.
The teaching profession is undervalued. These professionals are shaping our next generation. We must treat teaching as the important position that it is.
How do we keep teachers in the classroom and attract new ones to the profession?
Possible solutions include creating a pipeline of future educators while students are in high school. Additionally, we can support paraprofessionals who want to become teachers by making the pathway possible by removing economic barriers.
Paid student teaching, scholarship programs for aspiring teachers, credits for work experience and on-the-job learning could pave the way. This model is already established in the early childhood field, and it’s working.
With the budget season in full force, Gov. Josh Shapiro and our legislative leaders have an opportunity to help rebuild our teacher pipeline.
State Rep. Jim Rigby’s House Bill 1019, which establishes a paraprofessional-to-teacher pathway, is an example of how this might work.
Now is the time to advocate for our students and schools.
They are the future of our community. This year, we must act to make the teaching profession more attractive and ensure that our students have highly qualified teachers in their classrooms.
Without teachers, our future is dim.
