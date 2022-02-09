Leah Hollis has been awarded the Dr. Iva G. Jones Medallion Award at Morgan State University, where she teaches.
“As one of the highest honors granted to Morgan faculty, this award recognizes excellence across the areas of teaching, research, service, leadership and character,” a release said.
She’s the only scholar from the School of Education and Urban Studies at the Baltimore University to win the award in its 35 years.
Hollis also was awarded the Social Justice in Teaching Award from the American Educational Research Association.
Through her work, she’s a visiting scholar at Rutgers University in New Brunswick, New Jersey, a visiting researcher at the Center for Character and Social Responsibility at Boston University and an author.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.