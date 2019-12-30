With the new year approaching, area leaders were asked: “What are you most optimistic about heading into 2020?” Here’s what they said:
Tom Kurtz, president and CEO, Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber:
“Overlooking the sunset view of the Conemaugh Gap, you can’t help but be optimistic that this area will experience a rebirth fueled by the beauty of our natural resources.”
Mike Oliver, director, Victim Services Inc.:
“Take a look around and embrace the good things that are transpiring all round. People often overlook all of the hard work and dedication that our current leaders and the new generation of aspiring young leaders put forth on a daily basis to better our community and instead choose to focus on negativity.”
Craig Saylor, minority owner, Johnstown Tomahawks:
“The future of our area is optimistic because of the hard work and collaboration taking place at the grassroots level. We have a entire new generation of diverse civic leaders and organizers focused on maximizing our strengths and making, rather than waiting, for positive change and outcomes.”
Jessica Satava, executive director, Johnstown Symphony Orchestra:
“At the Johnstown Symphony Orchestra, we can’t help but be optimistic because we see the power of music to help forge a path forward for our region. We are enthusiastic about the impact it can have and we want to do more throughout 2020 to be what our community needs – unifiers, educators, healers, and agents of positive change.”
• Melissa Radovanic, president, Discover Downtown Johnstown Partnership:
“I’m excited about the insurgence of new businesses. There have been several new businesses that have opened here in the downtown. I’m excited to see what’s going to happen with the Iron to Arts Corridor ... And I’m excited to see the continuing events, such as Thunder in the Valley, the initiatives around Christmas, continue to expand and bring more people into the downtown.”
• Angela R. Godin, executive director, Community Arts Center of Cambria County:
Godin said she’s optimistic ongoing efforts at the arts center will create “endless possibilities” for the community.
“Over the past two years, there have been new initiatives to establish a larger presence in the community through theatre, dance and music. With the expansion project, our future will be even more exciting once the black box theatre, outdoor amphitheater, and a new multipurpose room are completed. These new areas of our facility will be for the use of the entire community, much like the spaces we already have.”
• Cliff Kitner, executive director, Cambria County Conservation and Recreation Authority:
“I’m optimistic about the network of trails we’re building here that are bringing people to our area. The big picture is the 9/11 National Memorial Trail that will go right through the Johnstown area – and the efforts underway on trails like the Path of the Flood and Ghost Town Trail – to make the area safer for bike and pedestrian use, while also create healthier communities.”
• Jim Furmanchik, manager, Windber Borough:
Furmanchik said he’s hopeful the fact younger “Windberites” are buying into the borough’s progress will lead to more successes.
“Together with these younger Windberites and those involved, who have become pillars of our society, we will learn from the past and press onward with grit and resolve to get results.”
• Mike Kane, president, Community Foundation for the Alleghenies:
“I think what makes me most hopeful is the momentum I’m seeing – and more interest within the community to work together than we’ve seen previously,” he said. “It’s fun to see and watch it happen.”
• Jayne Korenoski, advertising director, Greater Johnstown/Cambria County Convention and Visitors Bureau:
Korenoski said she’s optimistic about the visible signs of momentum across Greater Johnstown, including from within the Main Street space her nonprofit relocated to last summer.
“I was in this building years ago and never dreamed that I would be back in this building and see every room full. To me, it shows the direction that we’re going in.”
• Renee Daly, executive director, Cambria County Redevelopment Authority:
“I’m optimistic for 2020 because of the number of leadership organizations pushing the cart together at the same speed and the focus to bring prioritized projects to fruition.”
• Pamela Tokar-Ickes, Somerset County commissioner:
“I’m looking forward to building on past successes within our economy, including working toward the completion of Route 219.”
• William “B.J.” Smith, Cambria County commissioner:
“When I think of 2019, I think of how many jobs there are now. And my hope is that with all of the collaboration we’re seeing across the county, we see that trend continue.”
• Tom Chernisky, Cambria County commissioner:
Chernisky cited the debut of the CPV Fairview power plant, recent downtown Johnstown openings, progress along the Route 219-22 corridors and the continued development of a Concentrix-Intuit “Prosperity Hub” as reasons for optimism countywide.
“I’m looking forward to this momentum to continue in Cambria County in 2020.”
• Gerald Walker, Somerset County commissioner:
“With our low unemployment rate, our economy is definitely something to be very optimistic about. And I’m hopeful the first part of the year will show increased traction on completing Route 219.”
• James Loncella, Johnstown-Cambria County Airport Authority chairman:
Loncella said the increased number of travelers using the airport for commutes – the highest in more than five years – is just one reason for optimism at the facility.
“The numbers are just the tip of the iceberg. They don’t reflect what is happening with the fixed base operation. There is a new FBO facility that we are going to formally open here. There are now four jets based on the airport and our general aviation hangars are about full. This airport is an iceberg, but a lot of it is not visible.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.