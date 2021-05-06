The Community Care HUB pilot program at Greater Johnstown Elementary School has experienced early success, program coordinator and guidance counselor Don Trotz said during a presentation Thursday at the school.
“The feedback from parents of workers that go into their homes and how they’ve helped and assisted them ... has been fabulous,” he said.
Greater Johnstown School District partnered with the 1889 Jefferson Center for Population Health to offer the program to students in kindergarten through fourth grade and launched the initiative April 1.
Thus far, 22 families have benefited from the HUB, which connects community health workers – six in total – to those in need to establish one or more of the 21 pathways of success, such as food security, behavioral health or social services.
“They’re there to walk hand-in-hand and side-by-side with them,” said Jeannine McMillan, executive director of the center.
The workers are employed by the care coordination agencies that partner with the center: Beginnings Inc., the Community Action Partnership of Cambria County and Alleghenies United Cerebral Palsy Service Coordination.
Stacey Snowball, from Beginnings Inc., also spoke on Thursday and provided examples of what she does. She told the small audience that her goal and that of her colleagues is to bridge the gap between area residents and community resources.
Sue Mann, 1889 Foundation president, described the program as encouraging and added that it’s exciting to work with Greater Johnstown School District.
The program has also received funding for expansion. It was announced Wednesday that the 1889 Foundation has been awarded a $100,000 grant from the Pennsylvania Department of Education for the center and the elementary school to use.
McMillan said the money could be used to hire additional community health workers or to support family needs, such as YMCA memberships or bus passes.
There’s also the possibility for expansion of the program to other grade levels in Greater Johnstown School District and eventually into the community.
Those who spoke on Thursday agreed that they want to see the pilot program continue to grow and move into other area districts.
“When we all work together, the impossible becomes possible,” Trotz said.
State Sen. Wayne Langerholc, R-Richland Township, helped secure the grant from the state Department of Education and attended the presentation. He said it’s easy to support an endeavor such as the HUB program because of its benefits to the community and is pleased with the partnership between the district and center.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.