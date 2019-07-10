A nuisance lawsuit has been filed against local company 3C Amusements in which the plaintiff, Pace-O-Matic, alleges the accused is operating illegal gambling devices at its Cambria County locations.
Pace-O-Matic’s Pennsylvania Skill Vice President of Government Affairs/Public Relations and Counsel Tom Marino, a former United States congressman, formally announced the legal action during a press conference outside 3C’s site in Lower Yoder Township on Wednesday.
Marino contended that 3C is using gambling machines while Pace-O-Matic produces games of skill, a distinction he said was defined by a court ruling.
“Their machines are illegal,” Marino said. “Our machine is not illegal. We have had it adjudicated in a court of common pleas that it is a legal machine, a legal device, because it is a game of skill. The difference between our machine and a casino machine is you have to have the ability and skill to win on our machine, and when you acquire that, when you are able to do that, you can win 105% of what you bet.
“Any other gambling devices, you will sit at the machine, put money in, hit a button, it stops, you don’t win, hit a button, it stops, you don’t win. They’re designed to win some, but mostly to lose most of the time. Ours are not. Ours doesn’t even have a device in it that does that.”
3C Amusements owner Steve Csehoski watched the 10-minute press conference, occasionally laughing and shaking his head, but he declined to comment on advice of legal counsel when asked for an interview.
The company’s Facebook page advertises 3C as providing “Amusement, Gaming, Casino, Entertainment to the Johnstown, PA area” with locations in Lower Yoder, Richland and a recently opened spot in Vinco.
State Sen. Tommy Tomlinson, R-Bucks, recently introduced legislation to ban the games that critics claim take money away from the state-run Pennsylvania Lottery.
Marino said he wants to see the business regulated.
“We want rules implemented that everybody has to follow,” Marino said, “and we don’t care who gets in the business, as long as they do it legitimately. As a matter of fact, more people get into the business, there’s more competition, creating jobs.”
