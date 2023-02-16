JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A federal lawsuit was filed this week against the city of Johnstown, the Johnstown Redevelopment Authority and a Tyrone-based contracting company after the plaintiff said a building she owned in Johnstown was improperly demolished.
Zipporah Najar, owner of the structure previously located at 103 Adams Street, alleged “substantive and procedural due process violations, civil rights violations, trespass, conversion, negligence, and vicarious liability” in a nine-count complaint filed in the Johnstown Division of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania.
She is seeking “cost in rebuilding the warehouse, the fair market value for the warehouse at the time of the demolition, damages sustained as a result of the demolition including the destruction of inventory stored within the warehouse plus costs, attorney's fees, and punitive damages.”
JRA and the city have been working for years to raze properties determined to be blighted. The contracting company named in Najar's lawsuit, G&R Excavating and Demolition, was hired to demolish the building.
City Manager Ethan Imhoff declined comment because the issue is an ongoing legal matter. The owner of G&R Excavating and Demolition did not respond to a request for comment left at the business.
William Barbin, the JRA's solicitor, said, “We will be hiring a local attorney to represent us in the case at Tuesday's JRA meeting, and I don't want to interfere with how they want to handle it.”
Najar purchased the property in the city's Old Conemaugh Borough section on or about Nov. 13, 2020, at a Cambria County judicial sale.
According to her complaint, she used it as a base for the Resource Center for Commission to the Cities, a Christian ministry that she founded. She said that she stored books, gifts and toys in the warehouse and hosted three giveaways in 2021, the last being held on Dec. 12 of that year.
Shortly thereafter, she went to New York and eventually returned to Johnstown on March 10, 2022. The building was demolished in or around February 2022.
“Despite having purchased the property at a judicial sale over a year before, and having paid taxes thereon, plaintiff received no notice or warning prior to or subsequent to the demolition of the warehouse,” Najar alleged in her complaint. “Prior to the demolition of the warehouse, defendants failed to serve notice upon plaintiff that the warehouse was to be demolished or that the warehouse was adjacent to other property to be demolished.”
Najar wants a jury trial.
