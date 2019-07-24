EBENSBURG – A lawsuit filed in May by survivors of sexual abuse at the hands of a former Johnstown pediatrician will proceed using the pseudonyms of Jane and/or John Doe to identify the plaintiffs and is scheduled for a status conference in September.
According to two orders filed Monday by Cambria County President Judge Norman Krumenacker III, the plaintiffs in the case against Dr. Johnnie “Jack” Barto, Laurel Pediatrics, and Conemaugh Health System will proceed under the Jane and/or John Doe designations from the initial complaint filed in May.
Plaintiffs can also file pleadings that require personal identification of the plaintiff under seal, Krumenacker’s order says.
A second order from Krumenacker schedules a status conference for the case on Sept. 19 in his chambers at the Central Park Complex in Johns -town.
Dalton & Associates, of Delaware, filed the civil suit in the Cambria County Prothonotary’s Office May 14 on behalf of five individuals. The lawsuit accuses Barto, Conemaugh and Laurel Pediatrics of negligence, intentional infliction of emotional distress, misrepresentation, civil conspiracy to endanger children and other counts.
One individual identified as Jane Doe said she was 16 when Barto abused her during a routine checkup in 2007. After which, her parents complained to a Laurel Pediatrics’ physician and demanded a meeting, the lawsuit alleges.
During that meeting, the lawsuit says Barto, the office manager and nurse practitioner “disregarded or otherwise ignored the complaints made by (victim’s) parents, claiming that Barto’s behavior merely showed that Barto was ‘thorough,’ and that her parents ‘would be singing (Barto’s) praises if he had discovered a (breast) lump.”
According to the lawsuit, another mother of two patients also complained to Laurel Pediatrics in 2016 after her 8-year-old daughter and 10-year-old son both said Barto molested them during exams.
The mother said Barto performed full-body physicals in which her children were molested and, afterwards, asked to speak with their regular pediatrician about both incidents.
“(The second doctor) confirmed that she had been informed previously about Barto’s inappropriate conduct with children,” the lawsuit says.
“She then assured (victim’s) mother that they would speak with him again about his ‘odd bedside manner.’”
Lawyers from Dalton & Associates accuse Conemaugh and Laurel Pediatrics officials of attempting “to protect their reputations rather than protecting children.”
“When reports about Barto sexually abusing children were initially made, the reports were largely ignored, resulting in an insufficient investigation by Laurel Pediatrics and Conemaugh to ascertain if Barto had other victims of sexual misconduct, or continued his abuse,” the lawsuit says.
Attorneys for the victims of Barto said these failures occurred after Barto’s medical license was reinstated in 2000, following the investigation of sexual abuse allegations in the late 1990s.
Conemaugh Health System issued a statement, saying, Barto was an independent physician not employed by DLP Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center and disputes “any allegations of wrongdoing on the part of DLP Conemaugh Memorial, which are outlined in the complaint.”
Laurel Pediatrics in Richland Township is a separate entity from Conemaugh Health System and independently-owned practice.
Officials there have offered no comment since Barto, 71, was first charged in January 2018 based on allegations he inappropriately touched a 12-year-old patient during an exam at Laurel Pediatrics in December 2017.
Barto was then charged in March, April and July of last year based on allegations from 31 other young family members or patients.
Collectively, Barto’s charges included involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, aggravated indecent assault, indecent assault, endangering the welfare of children and corruption of minors.
Barto pleaded guilty in December 2018 on two cases involving allegations from family members, but entered no-contest pleas for accusations of abuse from former patients.
Barto’s medical license has been suspended since Jan. 22, 2018.
The Tribune-Democrat first reported in 1998 that Barto was accused of inappropriately touching three girls during office visits at Johnstown Pediatrics over a period of four years.
The Pennsylvania Board of Medicine eventually restored Barto’s license in 2000 in an order that provided a history of the accusations, but highlighted Barto’s “positive reputation in the community as a physician and community member.”
Barto was sentenced in March to no less than 79 years and up to 158 years behind bars in state prison for the charges to which he pleaded guilty and no-contest.
He is currently housed at SCI-Camp Hill.
