HARRISBURG – The General Assembly is preparing a stopgap $25 billion budget bill that will provide a full year of basic education funding and provide five months of funding for most other state programs.
Gov. Tom Wolf has warned that the state could be facing a $5 billion budget deficit. Wolf, in February, before the pandemic hit, had proposed spending $36 billion in 2020-21.
Tuesday, Wolf said that lawmakers and his administration were seeking a path forward to buy time until it becomes clearer how bad the economic downturn spurred by the coronavirus pandemic will last and how much federal stimulus will provide.
“All of us are struggling to know exactly what the financial situation is going to look like,” Wolf said. “There are a lot of unknowns.”
The $25 billion package would carry full-year money for many public school budget lines, as well as for state-supported universities, debt service and school pension obligations. But much of the rest of the state’s operating budget lines would be funded through Nov. 30, the last day of the two-year legislative session, Senate and House officials said.
“The plan is to fund the state for the next five months, and then come back to the table to finish a separate budget for the final seven months of the fiscal year,” said Mike Straub, a spokesman for House Majority Leader Bryan Cutler, R-Lancaster. “This plan came about once revenue experts determined it would be nearly impossible to predict the long-term impact by the June 30 budget deadline.”
The budget passed the state House 103-99. It now goes to the Senate, which is expected to act on it later this week.
State Rep. Stan Saylor, R-York, the Republican chairman of the appropriations committee, said the interim budget is needed and that lawmakers wanted to provide sufficient school funding so that schools could reopen in the fall.
“We simply cannot have enough data to make an informed decision about a full-year budget,” Saylor said. “This budget will provide stability and necessary resources to get back to normalcy in a responsible manner.”
State Rep. Matt Bradford, D-Montgomery, the Democratic chairman of the House appropriations committee, said many Democrats are “deeply concerned,” about the proposed budget’s school funding.
Bradford said that with the casinos closed, the state will have millions less to distribute in property tax relief, so it’s not going to seem to taxpayers like schools are being fully-funded.
Annette Stevenson, a spokeswoman for the Pennsylvania School Board Association, said the group supports the plan.
“It provides the certainty needed by school districts for their own budget planning,” Stevenson said.
“The General Assembly would be addressing one of the biggest concerns facing school boards right now as they adopt their budgets for next year, by allowing school districts to know the state’s allocation for education for the entire school year.”
Tuesday, the state’s Independent Fiscal Office announced that it expects the pandemic will cost the state about $4 billion in lost or delayed tax revenue, as the state pushed back the filing deadline for state taxes when the mitigation efforts led to widespread business shutdowns. The state will get about half of that tax once delayed tax payments arrive, according to the IFO analysis.
Matthew Knittel, the IFO’s director, told reporters that the shortfall isn’t as bad as forecasters originally expected.
The IFO’s estimates assume that by the end of June most counties in Pennsylvania have entered the green phase of Wolf’s reopening strategy. The first 18 counties are scheduled to enter the green phase – when restaurants, bars, barbershops, beauty salons and gyms can reopen with reduced occupancy.
The rest of the state is scheduled to be in the yellow phase by June 5.
The IFO’s estimate also assumes that people quickly return to their normal spending behavior, that there is no second outbreak, causing another shutdown, and that schools reopen, he said.
More than 1.9 million people have filed for unemployment benefits in Pennsylvania since the coronavirus outbreak prompted the state to shutdown nonessential businesses.
Knittel said that some of the hardest hit industries are those that have relatively low-paid workers, and meaning the state continued to collect income tax from the comparatively better-paid workers who haven’t lost jobs.
Some of the hardest hit industries in the shutdown were the restaurant and lodging industries, and the entertainment sector, including things such as movie theaters, he said.
In addition, the federal stimulus program provided $600 a week in extra unemployment benefits, which meant that many low-wage workers who were laid off ended up getting more in jobless benefits than they normally get working, he said.
The increased spending funded by those unemployment benefit boosts have meant that the state didn’t lose as much sales tax revenue as economists would have expected, Knittel said.
He added, though, the stimulus-funded boost in unemployment checks only runs through July.
What happens when the $600 a week in extra unemployment payments ends “is an open question,” Knittel said.
