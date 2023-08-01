JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Pennsylvania’s budget was a main topic of discussion on Tuesday at the Cambria Regional Chamber’s State of the Commonwealth Address, even though no formal plan has been finalized yet for fiscal year 2023-24.
The government is already one month past the June 30 deadline for having a budget in place.
Instead of being able to talk about definite spending, state Sen. Wayne Langerholc Jr. and state Rep. Frank Burns could only address the process and projections during the annual summertime gathering at Ace’s in Johnstown’s Cambria City neighborhood.
“There’s a general framework here, and there are a lot of good things in the budget,” said Langerholc, R-Richland Township.
Burns, D-East Taylor Township, pointed to some new line items that he thinks could benefit the Johnstown region, including $20 million for historically disadvantaged businesses, $50 million for hospital and health system emergency relief, and $50 million for home repair.
“There are some good things in the state budget,” Burns said. “I do believe it’s going to pass next month and we’ll be well on our way to start applying for these funds.”
But Burns also told the audience: “I can only speak to you about that budget. If changes happen and we’ve got to start all over, everything that I’m about to say is out the window.”
Both General Assembly chambers already passed $45.5 billion budget plans, but the process was not finished before the legislature went into recess.
A debate arose over a proposed $100 million Pennsylvania Award for Student Success Scholarship school voucher program that would provide subsidies for students from low-achieving public school districts to attend private schools.
Gov. Josh Shapiro, who had supported a school voucher program on the campaign trail, vowed to line-item veto the PASS allocation because, he said, the two chambers would not reach consensus in time to enact the voucher program this year and he was “unwilling to hold up our entire budget process over this issue.”
The Democrat-controlled House of Representatives concurred with the Senate version of the budget with the voucher funding included on the promise of Shapiro’s veto pledge.
Republicans argued that an agreement was in place for PASS.
The Republican-controlled Senate went into legislative recess before allowing the budget to be signed on the chamber floor by Lt. Gov. Austin Davis, a Democrat, which is required before it goes to the governor for approval. Code bills will also need to be created to enable the proposed spending.
“Unfortunately, there are some hiccups with putting that (Senate) signature on there,” Burns said. “Some deals were made. There were maybe (people who) thought there were deals that were made that people had backtracked on or misunderstandings happened, and that signature’s going to be difficult to get. …
“I think there’s a way to get there. I think we’ll be able to do it rather soon. Next month is what I’m hearing. Hopefully they can get that worked out.”
Senate President Pro Tempore Kim Ward, R-Westmoreland, recently said that the chamber will be recalled from recess into a voting session in August to address the budget.
“By no means does the Senate want to hold up anything,” Langerholc said. “That’s the last thing we want to do.”
Langerholc felt an agreement was in place for PASS and the overall budget.
“I liken this budget impasse to, let’s say, that you went out and negotiated a contract for a house,” Langerholc said.
“You said, ‘I want this, this and this at this price point,’ and there are some things that you didn’t like. The sunroom was too expensive or maybe, what have you, the rug or the carpet wasn’t exactly what you liked. But you agreed to it and you sign the contract.
“And then later on, the builder came back and said, ‘Hey, you know what, I changed one of the terms. I’m not going to put heat in your house.’
“That’s a very extreme example, but I think it kind of maybe gives you the flavor of what we’re dealing with here. A deal’s a deal.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.