JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A Clearfield County lawmaker plans to step down from his seat at the end of the year.
State Rep. Tommy Sankey, a Republican whose 73rd District includes much of Clearfield County and part of northern Cambria County, announced on Tuesday that he does not plan to run for another term in office.
“This is not a decision my family and I reached hastily,” said Sankey, of Decatur Township, Clearfield County. “I’ve enjoyed the relationships I’ve established while working in state government. I’ll miss those friendships and the opportunity to help people, especially on the local level.”
Sankey was elected to office in 2012 by residents of what was then the 74th District, which was then a Clearfield County-only legislative district.
Redistricting changed that in 2012, adding the Cambria County townships of Barr, Blacklick, Susquehanna and West Carroll and the boroughs of Hastings, Nanty Glo, Northern Cambria and Vintondale.
Pennsylvania is now in the process of a new redistricting effort, but Sankey, 41, said changes at home are the reason he decided to step down from his role.
“I came into the legislature not married, and I’m leaving with a wife and three wonderful children. My time spent working in the Capitol is the only life my family knows,” he said. “While part of me is sad because my career in politics is coming to an end, I’m very excited to start down whatever new path may lie ahead.”
Sankey will serve the remainder of his term, and his final day in office will be Nov. 30.
