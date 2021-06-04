Laurel: Hanging Gardens LLC purchased the historic mill site it had been renting in a $1 million deal with the Johnstown Redevelopment Authority, and the medical marijuana production center will soon add 200 jobs, Chief Financial Officer Shane Kenney told reporter David Hurst. The company signed a five-year lease in 2018 to produce cannabis-based medical supplies in the former Cambria Iron Co. machine shop. “Hanging Gardens considers itself fortunate to have found Johnstown, particularly with the support of the community and the Johnstown Redevelopment Authority,” Kenney said. The transfer of the site from the nonprofit JRA to Hanging Gardens will bring tax revenue for the city, Greater Johnstown School District and Cambria County, officials said.
Barb: Area realtors told The Tribune-Democrat that a hot housing market has fueled a rise in local rental scams. Della D. Csehoski, CEO of the Cambria Somerset Association of Realtors, described a situation in Johnstown’s West Hills in which a client made electronic payment of fees and a month’s rent in advance, only to learn the property advertised wasn’t available. Scammers depict for-sale properties as available rentals, advertising the homes online or on social media. “These scammers are very convincing,” West Hills Regional police officer Chris Kesslak said. “They forward contracts and requested information.” Csehoski pointed to low housing inventory in the region, meaning “people are desperate to find a rental, so they are falling for these” scams.
Laurel: State Sen. Wayne Langerholc presented a diverse plan for addressing Pennsylvania’s transportation infrastructure issues as an alternative to a proposal to toll major bridges. Langerholc, a Richland Township Republican, acknowledged that any transportation overhaul will need to be tackled “in a bipartisan manner.” He sees opportunities to support airports, roads and bridges, passenger rail expansion and upgrades on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in a variety of ways, including fees for electric vehicles, higher fines for violations, and a review of PennDOT spending. “Let’s really take a look at our transportation sector,” Langerholc said in a press conference Wednesday at John Murtha Cambria County Airport.
Barb: Gunplay between feuding groups led to the evacuation and temporary closure of the Pittsburgh-area Ross Park Mall on Sunday. Two suspects, both 17 years old, were questioned by police, Ross Township Detective Sergeant Brian Kohlhepp said. Police said they recovered three guns from the two teens, and said as many as six individuals were involved in the incident. The mall does not have surveillance cameras, which Kohlhepp said hampered their investigation.
Laurel: Cambria Heights School District officials rededicated the high school in Patton last week following a $28 million renovation project. The school was opened in 1970. Upgrades were made in academic areas – including the addition of STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics) labs and enhanced heating and cooling systems – and athletic facilities. Cambria Heights even updated its mascot and logo – just in time for the school’s softball team to win its first District 6 championship just days later. “We’re really trying to prepare students for the jobs they’re going to have in the future,” Director of Education Ken Kerchenske said of the renovations, which began in 2018. Patrick Huber, a 2016 graduate, observed that the refurbished high school building “is almost unrecognizable.”
Barb: The former regional operations director for a suburban Philadelphia nursing home pleaded no contest Wednesday to endangering three residents who died from health complications linked to inadequate staffing levels, the Associated Press reported. Chaim “Charlie” Steg, 40, of Lakewood, New Jersey, was charged with misdemeanor reckless endangerment for events at St. Francis Center for Rehabilitation and Healthcare in Darby. The patients died in 2017 of “a massive colon infection and dehydration; severe dehydration and septic shock; and severe late-stage pressure wounds and a bacterial infection,” the AP reported. Attorney General Josh Shapiro said staff reductions were enacted even with the center seeing high profit levels.
Laurel: Mail-in voting is here to stay, the County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania noted, even as the organization was seeking more time on the front end to process votes for its local members. The association is lobbying the legislature to roll back the deadline to apply for mail-in ballots from seven days to 15 days. This would be a reasonable move, if the change is fully communicated to voters. Counties also want to begin counting ballots before Election Day, a concept Republican lawmakers opposed in 2020. As our John Finnerty reported, Sherene Hess, an Indiana County commissioner, said county leaders say “these two priorities would fix the majority of problems they face.” No-excuse mail-in voting was approved by the Republican-controlled General Assembly in 2019, which many voters took advantage of during the COVID-19 pandemic. Mail-in voting remained a popular choice in the 2021 primary.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.