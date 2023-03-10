Laurel: Ferndale Area Elementary School students participated Tuesday in a night of STEAM, which is an acronym for science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics. Activities blending those subjects with play and family time filled the gymnasium at the school. Dumping a bucket of slime on Ferndale Area School District Superintendent Jeff Boyer was the big event of the night. Mixing slime required students to use basic skills involving ratios, said the teachers who organized the event. “I think it’s a nice family engagement night in which parents can do activities with their kids,” Boyer said.
Laurel: State Sen. Wayne Langerholc Jr., R-Richland Township, paid tribute to Army Sgt. John Boxler during a ceremony in which the span that carries Eisenhower Boulevard over the Stonycreek River on the border of Stonycreek and Upper Yoder townships was named the Sgt. John T. Boxler Memorial Bridge. Boxler completed two tours of duty in the Vietnam War, worked as a mechanic for the U.S. Postal Service, spent time as a firefighter and emergency medical technician with the Westmont Fire Department, and often offered a helping hand to those in need. He died in 1991 in a Scud missile attack in Saudi Arabia during the Gulf War.
Laurel: Baseball fans will have an opportunity to help select the second class of the Point Stadium Walk of Fame. In 2022, the Johnstown Mill Rats of the Prospect League and Windber Woods Senior Living and Rehabilitation Center collaborated with The Tribune-Democrat to create the Walk of Fame at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point, built in 1926. The inaugural class included six marquee players who made their impact on the local sports scene in baseball or football, or in some cases both sports, at the Point. Nominations may be submitted in three ways: email to fame@millrats.com; through the Mill Rats’ website at www.millrats.com – click on “Walk of Fame” link; or by mail to Johnstown Mill Rats, P.O. Box 522, Johnstown, Pa. 15907.
Barb: Equitrans Midstream Corp. was cited for two new violations at the site of a November gas leak in Jackson Township. The violations were documented after an inspection by the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection on Feb. 9. Both violations were related to discharge of industrial waste. According to the department, industrial waste was observed in wetlands near the Rager Mountain gas storage facility, flowing into the woods. Since Nov. 7, the company has received 18 citations from the DEP.
Laurel: The Johnstown branch of the American Association of University Women is celebrating its centennial year this month, which is Women’s History Month. It has provided educational resources, business opportunities and cultural experiences for its members and the community for almost a century. The organization’s first official meeting took place at the city’s Franklin Street United Methodist Church on Oct. 18, 1923. “It raises awareness of women in many pioneering roles if we’re looking back in history, and then we have women who are making current history,” Georgia Yeager, chapter co-president, said.
Laurel: The Grub Shack is on track to open across from Central Park in downtown Johnstown. Owner Val Lamb said she’s planning to open during the first week of April. “I want to provide the feel of western Pennsylvania and what I grew up with, and just have simple home-cooked options for people to come in and eat,” Lamb said. Lamb’s business is filling a void at 145 Franklin St., where Tower of Pizza was located for 36 years until owners Lou and Karen Taranto retired and sold the building in December.
