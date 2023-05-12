Laurel: Karen and Sean Wedding, of Johnstown, donated more than 500 books to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center’s Regional Intensive Care Nursery. Their son, Caleb, was born prematurely by nearing two months and required 70 days of specialized care. At a time when the new parents felt helpless, reading allowed them to bond with their newborn during stays at the hospital. “It feels like a gift that’ll keep on giving to other parents who found themselves in the same situation we went through,” Karen Wedding said.
Laurel: Richland High School seniors spend the last six weeks of classes every year completing their projects. They can work either individually or in groups, and they are allowed to pick from any book they’ve read for school between seventh and 12th grades. One group – Lanigan McCulty, Sophia Mihal and Ethan Kaminsky – built a life-sized replica of the Trojan horse from Homer’s “The Odyssey” that they moved into the school’s library for display. Another group – Jon Lindrose, Ethan Box, Brady Huss and Darden Horsley – built a vehicle modeled after Jay Gatsby’s Rolls-Royce from “The Great Gatsby.” The vehicle was built on a frame around a lawnmower. “It’s really kind of cool how they take their talents and translate it into a project,” said Alyson Kaminsky, who oversees the students’ work.
Laurel: Rich Caruso, an Indiana University of Pennsylvania alumnus, donated $1 million to IUP’s exploration of creating a school of osteopathic medicine, in honor of his 101-year-old mother. The 1983 accounting graduate announced the contribution during an event honoring alumni endowments to the university. “I felt like this is what I could afford and the school could use,” Caruso said. The donation is driven by personal experience and the school’s planning for the new department.
Laurel: Sixty-eight people from 23 counties met at Pennsylvania Highlands Community College last Friday for the 21st Cambria County Coroner’s Seminar. Patrick Michael Murphy, retired coroner in Clark County, Nevada, lectured on managing crime scenes and handling incidents of mass casualties. Clark County was the location of the October 2017 mass shooting in which 60 people were killed and more than 413 wounded when a gunman opened fire at the Route 91 Harvest music festival in Las Vegas. “Educating coroners on what we need to do to handle subpoenas, death certificates, deal with the media so that we all do it in the same manner,” Washington County Corner Tim Warco said.
Barb: Ameen Hurst, 18, and Nasir Grant, 24, inmates in a housing unit of the Philadelphia Industrial Correctional Center, broke through the prison’s fence last Sunday. Authorities were still searching for the two men. They were gone for nearly 19 hours before officials knew they were missing. The city’s prison department is so understaffed that they have not had the armed perimeter guards on duty during that specific nighttime shift for eight or nine months, said David Robinson, president of the public service employees union’s District 33 Council that represents the correctional officers.
Laurel: Seventeen teams from six schools competed in the Envirothon, a statewide environmental science competition whose roots date back to 1979 in Pennsylvania. For more than 30 years, the Envirothon has served as both an annual student competition for Cambria County high school students and a chance for them to see and understand Pennsylvania’s woodlands and wildlife around them, said Cambria County Conservation District coordinator Jackie Ritko. The students gathered at Disaster’s Edge Environmental Education Center at 1889 Park in St. Michael to take tests on each topic – which often had them examining images and models, including a bass, antlers and a salamander – to help them answer their questions.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.